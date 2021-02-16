How to buy
Privacy | Cookie preferences | Report noncompliance | Terms of use | Legal (US Site) | Impressum | © 2024 Autodesk Inc. All rights reserved
Lessen time spent on tedious, repetitive modelling tasks. Eliminate the need for corrections and rework.
Create detailed 3D structures and 2D documentation. Enable the transition from design to detailed models.
Connect multidisciplinary teams securely with a single source of truth. Create, assign and track changes and issues easily.
See how Revit helps structural engineers and detailers.
Get tools for modelling 3D concrete reinforcements and creating shop drawings and bending schedules in the advanced BIM environment.
Control steel connection placement with structural analysis results. Tighten the integration between analysis and detailing.
Coordinate the structural detailing process and achieve greater transparency using Revit and Autodesk Construction Cloud.
—Michael Vogel, Principal, GRAEF
– Dominick Paradis, Design Engineer, Canam
– Bryant Luke, Vice President of Operations, Gate Precast Company