ReCap Viewer 3D Feature Extraction
Extract features such as ADA ramps and driveways from large point cloud data via ReCap Cloud Viewer. (2:08 mins)
ReCap Viewer Linear Feature Extraction
Extract specific geometries of interest from large point cloud data via ReCap Cloud Viewer. (1:59 mins)
Autodesk Docs point cloud viewer
View and mark up point clouds and RealViews of published ReCap projects in Autodesk Docs. (video: 1:17 mins)
Manage projects in the cloud
Publish ReCap Pro projects to Autodesk Docs and Autodesk Construction Cloud. (video: 58 secs)
Scan to Mesh
Accelerate physical to digital workflows and create textured 3D meshes from point clouds. (video: 1:01 mins)
View published ReCap Pro projects
View, annotate and share published ReCap Pro projects in Autodesk Drive, Autodesk Docs and Autodesk Construction Cloud. (video: 1:26 mins)
Measure and edit point clouds
Enhance communication between collaborators with the ability to measure, mark up and share throughout the point cloud data.
Showcase your work with videos
Turn View States into handy animations you can use to create presentations.
Scan settings
Benefit from a variety of settings during the project creation process, such as applying a noise filter or decimation grid.
Measurement feature
The Surface Snap feature measures clearance between a starting surface point and a point that projects outwards from the selection.
Ortho image resolution
Generate high-resolution ortho images for large and small websites.
Faster processing
Leverage multicore processors and speed up scan imports by up to 20%.
More accurate UCS setting
Gain greater control of the user coordinate system (UCS) origin and orientation with the ability to manually enter accurate coordinate values.