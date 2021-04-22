Features

ReCap Viewer 3D Feature Extraction

Extract features such as ADA ramps and driveways from large point cloud data via ReCap Cloud Viewer. (2:08 mins)

ReCap Viewer Linear Feature Extraction 

Extract specific geometries of interest from large point cloud data via ReCap Cloud Viewer. (1:59 mins)

Autodesk Docs point cloud viewer 

View and mark up point clouds and RealViews of published ReCap projects in Autodesk Docs. (video: 1:17 mins)

Manage projects in the cloud

Publish ReCap Pro projects to Autodesk Docs and Autodesk Construction Cloud. (video: 58 secs)

Scan to Mesh

Accelerate physical to digital workflows and create textured 3D meshes from point clouds. (video: 1:01 mins)

View published ReCap Pro projects 


View, annotate and share published ReCap Pro projects in Autodesk Drive, Autodesk Docs and Autodesk Construction Cloud. (video: 1:26 mins)

More features

Explore what’s possible

Project navigation

Improve accuracy with a side-by-side comparison of the scan view (RealView) and overhead map view. (video: 58 secs)

Set coordinates and orientation

Use the compass widget to set the XY axis for the user coordinate system in the overhead view. (video: 1:15 mins)

3D photo reconstruction accuracy

Save costs on prep work, increase precision with GPS technology and achieve survey-grade accuracy from photo reconstruction.

ReCap Photo access

Expand your photogrammetry capabilities with ReCap Photo, available with a ReCap Pro subscription. (video: 1:59 min.)

Measure and edit point clouds

Enhance communication between collaborators with the ability to measure, mark up and share throughout the point cloud data.

Showcase your work with videos

Turn View States into handy animations you can use to create presentations.

Scan settings

Benefit from a variety of settings during the project creation process, such as applying a noise filter or decimation grid.

Measurement feature

The Surface Snap feature measures clearance between a starting surface point and a point that projects outwards from the selection.

Integrate Navisworks data

Enrich your RealView panorama with Navisworks data.

Ortho image resolution

Generate high-resolution ortho images for large and small websites.

Faster processing

Leverage multicore processors and speed up scan imports by up to 20%.

More accurate UCS setting

Gain greater control of the user coordinate system (UCS) origin and orientation with the ability to manually enter accurate coordinate values.