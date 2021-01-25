Features of Navisworks 2023

Navisworks® Simulate and Manage software help teams deliver projects effectively. Navisworks Manage includes clash detection and interference management tools plus the core capabilities of Navisworks Simulate for model review, quantification and co-ordination.

Co-ordination

Detect clashes and co-ordinate models

NAVISWORKS MANAGE ONLY
View clashes in context with the Navisworks Clash Detective. Audit, inspect and report interferences (clashes) in a 3D project model, with issues integration into the Autodesk Construction Cloud, Revit and more.

Co-ordination Issues integration

Quickly identify and resolve costly constructability issues. View, create and respond to issues on models in Model Co-ordination, in both Autodesk Construction Cloud and Autodesk BIM Collaborate Pro. (video: 3.24 min.)

Updated IFC file reader

Use the same open-source code from Revit to handle IFC files, with added hierarchy, Pset and data enhancements.

Support for 60+ file formats

Open and work with a variety of CAD file formats in one comprehensive application.

Co-ordination with Autodesk products

Open Navisworks files in Autodesk AutoCAD, Revit and ReCap Pro.

Navisworks + Point Layout

Automatically add layout points to co-ordinated models. Import, export and compare directly in Navisworks. (video: 1.03 min.)

Model review

Aggregate data into a single model

Combine design and construction data into a single model.

Model simulation and animation

Link animated model objects to your construction schedules for high-quality project simulations. Animate task completion, material stock arrival and depletion and vehicular access to site.

Whole-team project review

Bring together data created by multi-disciplinary teams to explore and review complex models in real time.

Publish and share NWD and DWF files

Publish models in distributable file formats that capture detailed design information.

Measurement tools

Quickly measure between points using face, snapping, axis locking and quick zoom.

Redline tool

Gain greater clarity and control when adding redlines.

Quantification

Integrated quantification take-off

Measure lines, areas and counts with 2D and 3D take-off rather than carrying out manual calculations.

Quantification from PDF sheets

Trace existing geometry on a 2D PDF worksheet, such as a floor plan, to create take-offs automatically.

Navisworks + Assemble

Bring models from Navisworks into Assemble for use in estimating, scheduling or other workflows. (video: 53 sec.)

Model simulation and viewing

5D project scheduling

Simulate 5D construction schedules and logistics.

Reality capture capabilities

Work with enhanced point cloud integration to detect and verify clashes and construction. Leverage Autodesk ReCap Pro with image and laser scanning devices to survey and identify physical objects and existing conditions on the construction site.

Photo-realistic model rendering

Develop compelling 3D animations and imagery.

Cloud rendering

Create renders for whole-project models you can store and share in the cloud.

Real-time navigation

Explore an integrated project model as it is built.

Appearance profiler

Add new depths of clarity by colouring project models based on their properties and applying them to your entire project.

