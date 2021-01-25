How to buy
Navisworks® Simulate and Manage software help teams deliver projects effectively. Navisworks Manage includes clash detection and interference management tools plus the core capabilities of Navisworks Simulate for model review, quantification and co-ordination.
Detect clashes and co-ordinate models
NAVISWORKS MANAGE ONLY
View clashes in context with the Navisworks Clash Detective. Audit, inspect and report interferences (clashes) in a 3D project model, with issues integration into the Autodesk Construction Cloud, Revit and more.
Co-ordination Issues integration
Quickly identify and resolve costly constructability issues. View, create and respond to issues on models in Model Co-ordination, in both Autodesk Construction Cloud and Autodesk BIM Collaborate Pro. (video: 3.24 min.)
Updated IFC file reader
Use the same open-source code from Revit to handle IFC files, with added hierarchy, Pset and data enhancements.
Support for 60+ file formats
Open and work with a variety of CAD file formats in one comprehensive application.
Co-ordination with Autodesk products
Open Navisworks files in Autodesk AutoCAD, Revit and ReCap Pro.
Navisworks + Point Layout
Automatically add layout points to co-ordinated models. Import, export and compare directly in Navisworks. (video: 1.03 min.)
Aggregate data into a single model
Combine design and construction data into a single model.
Model simulation and animation
Link animated model objects to your construction schedules for high-quality project simulations. Animate task completion, material stock arrival and depletion and vehicular access to site.
Whole-team project review
Bring together data created by multi-disciplinary teams to explore and review complex models in real time.
Publish and share NWD and DWF files
Publish models in distributable file formats that capture detailed design information.
Measurement tools
Quickly measure between points using face, snapping, axis locking and quick zoom.
Integrated quantification take-off
Measure lines, areas and counts with 2D and 3D take-off rather than carrying out manual calculations.
Quantification from PDF sheets
Trace existing geometry on a 2D PDF worksheet, such as a floor plan, to create take-offs automatically.
Navisworks + Assemble
Bring models from Navisworks into Assemble for use in estimating, scheduling or other workflows. (video: 53 sec.)
Reality capture capabilities
Work with enhanced point cloud integration to detect and verify clashes and construction. Leverage Autodesk ReCap Pro with image and laser scanning devices to survey and identify physical objects and existing conditions on the construction site.
Cloud rendering
Create renders for whole-project models you can store and share in the cloud.
Appearance profiler
Add new depths of clarity by colouring project models based on their properties and applying them to your entire project.