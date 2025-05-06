Key features of InfoAsset Manager

InfoAsset Manager interface displays various data points and graphical elements.

Integrated data

Combine data from various sources, including GIS, hydraulic models and CMMS platforms.

Advanced visualisation

Visualise, query and report on assets to suit different roles within a utility.

Data-driven decisions

Proactively plan maintenance, repairs, rehabilitation and replacements.

Version control

Manage asset changes through version control, offering provenance and auditing capabilities.

Asset-centric database

Track each asset’s performance over its lifetime without manually reviewing maintenance records.

Hydraulic model integrations

Use asset data to update hydraulic models and performance data for informed maintenance decisions.

More features of InfoAsset Manager included products

InfoAsset Mobile

Scheduled maintenance

Create work orders in InfoAsset Manager and set up calendars for maintenance crews on mobile devices.

Automatic task updates

Receive, update, and complete work orders from the field, ensuring timely and accurate maintenance activities.

Configurable forms and reports

Create your own forms and reports with fields set in InfoAsset Manager based on the way your organisation works. Build workflows for recording complaints, identifying faults or setting a maintenance request.

Automatic syncing

Use the mobile app even where there’s no mobile data reception or Wi-Fi. Syncing will continue as soon as connectivity is re-established.

Conduct field inspections

Perform detailed inspections of assets, record condition assessments, and capture photos or videos to document asset conditions. Access and update geographic information system (GIS) based asset maps, allowing field crews to easily locate assets.

Manage inventory

Monitor inventory levels so field crews have the parts and materials needed to complete tasks.

InfoAsset Online

Easy access to asset data

Access asset management data from any device without any software installation.

Ensure timely and accurate data

View and update asset information in real time, ensuring you always have the most up-to-date data.

Centrally managed work orders

Create, assign and track work orders online, streamlining maintenance workflows.

Visualise work orders

Use GIS capabilities to visualise asset locations and conditions on interactive maps.

Configurable reporting

Generate custom reports and dashboards to analyse asset performance, track maintenance activities and support data-driven decision making.

Improved stakeholder collaboration

Collaborate with team members through centralised asset information and updates.