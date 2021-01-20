How to buy
Easily boost creativity in 3ds Max with features designed to create jaw-dropping worlds, characters and designs.
Automatically reconstruct polygonal mesh data as clean, quad-based topology with amazing accuracy.
Explore design ideas using a range of modifiers that can non-destructively enhance your creations.
Reduce design iterations with render-quality viewport previews of PBR materials and camera effects.
Make realistic objects with physically based rendering, Open Shading Language and bake to texture.
Manage the display of multiple material variants in a few simple clicks.
Ensure accurate reproduction of colours and compatibility across a variety of applications.
Render complex scenes and designs with Arnold for 3ds Max.
Easily share assets with support for file formats like glTF, USD, FBX, CAD formats and more.
Stay focused on being creative with a dynamic and customisable interface.
ENHANCED
Retopology tools
Enhance designs with uncompromising accuracy by automatically reconstructing polygonal mesh data into clean quad-based topology. (video: 7 sec.)
ENHANCED
Smart Extrude
Interactively extrude faces on 3D objects using flexible extrude operations like cut-through and overlap. Rebuild and stitch adjacent faces automatically. (Video: 2 min.)
ENHANCED
Modifier stack workflow
Conceptualise, iterate and explore design ideas using a range of robust modifiers that are non-destructive and easy to use. (video: 24 sec.)
ENHANCED
Spline workflows
Create curved or angular 3D shapes using several intuitive spline tools.
Mesh and surface modelling
Create parametric and organic objects with polygon, subdivision surface and spline-based modelling features.
Open Shading Language (OSL) support
Using new or pre-existing OSL maps with any supported renderer, generate high-quality textures that display accurately in the viewport.
Bake to texture
Experience streamlined, intuitive and fully scriptable texture baking with support for PBR (physically based rendering) materials, overrides and OSL workflows.
Material editor
Add material finishes, change textures and use vibrant colours to create photorealistic designs.
Material switcher
Access a simple control method to manage the display of multiple material variants.
Lighting
Illuminate and enhance your scenes using photometric lights and standard lights.
ENHANCED
Integrated Arnold renderer
Use the Arnold GPU renderer to view scene changes in real time, including lighting, materials and camera.
ENHANCED
Colour Management
Ensure the accurate reproduction of colours across different devices, brightnesses and viewing conditions with Colour Management and OCIO support.
Interactive viewports
Reduce design iteration with render-quality viewport previews, displaying PBR materials and camera effects directly.
Physical camera
Simulate real-life camera settings such as shutter speed, aperture, depth of field and exposure.
Scene converter
Seamlessly change materials, lights, cameras and renderers from one to another.
ENHANCED
Character animation tools
Create procedural character animations and rigs with CAT (character animation toolkit), biped and crowd tools. (video: 10 sec.)
Realistic fluids
Create realistic behaviours and replicate gravity and collision effects for liquids like water, oil and lava.
ENHANCED
Animation controllers
Handle all your animation asks with easy-to-use, modernised animation controllers.
Particle flow effects
Produce sophisticated particle effects such as water, fire, spray and snow.
ENHANCED
Modern UI and workspaces
Create your own custom workspaces with a modern, responsive, high-DPI-ready user interface.
Software security
Use Safe Scene Script Execution to protect your work against malicious scripts that could be part of scene files. The Malware Removal functionality detects and removes known malicious scripts from scene files and startup scripts.
Extensive plug-in library
Access hundreds of industry-leading third-party plug-ins from our extensive community.
glTF support
Publish assets from your 3ds Max scene to glTF for use in web applications, online stores, browser games and other online outlets.