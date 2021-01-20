Key features of 3ds Max

Easily boost creativity in 3ds Max with features designed to create jaw-dropping worlds, characters and designs.

Abandoned and overgrown observatory

Retopology tools

Automatically reconstruct polygonal mesh data as clean, quad-based topology with amazing accuracy.

Modifier stack workflow

Explore design ideas using a range of modifiers that can non-destructively enhance your creations.

Interactive viewports

Reduce design iterations with render-quality viewport previews of PBR materials and camera effects.

High-quality materials

Make realistic objects with physically based rendering, Open Shading Language and bake to texture.

Material switcher

Manage the display of multiple material variants in a few simple clicks.

Colour Management

Ensure accurate reproduction of colours and compatibility across a variety of applications.

Integrated Arnold renderer

Render complex scenes and designs with Arnold for 3ds Max.

Multiple file format support

Easily share assets with support for file formats like glTF, USD, FBX, CAD formats and more.

Modern workspace

Stay focused on being creative with a dynamic and customisable interface.

Features of 3ds Max 2025

3D modelling

ENHANCED

Retopology tools

Enhance designs with uncompromising accuracy by automatically reconstructing polygonal mesh data into clean quad-based topology. (video: 7 sec.)

Learn more
Video: Using retopology on an environment in 3ds Max

ENHANCED

Smart Extrude

Interactively extrude faces on 3D objects using flexible extrude operations like cut-through and overlap. Rebuild and stitch adjacent faces automatically. (Video: 2 min.)

Learn more
Video: Building a detailed robot with Smart Extrude in 3ds Max

ENHANCED

Modifier stack workflow

Conceptualise, iterate and explore design ideas using a range of robust modifiers that are non-destructive and easy to use. (video: 24 sec.)

Learn more
Video: Building a detailed machine part with the Boolean Modifier in 3ds Max

ENHANCED

Spline workflows

Create curved or angular 3D shapes using several intuitive spline tools.

Learn more

Mesh and surface modelling

Create parametric and organic objects with polygon, subdivision surface and spline-based modelling features.

Learn more

Texturing and shading

Open Shading Language (OSL) support

Using new or pre-existing OSL maps with any supported renderer, generate high-quality textures that display accurately in the viewport.

Learn more

Bake to texture

Experience streamlined, intuitive and fully scriptable texture baking with support for PBR (physically based rendering) materials, overrides and OSL workflows.

Learn more

Material editor

Add material finishes, change textures and use vibrant colours to create photorealistic designs.

Learn more

Material switcher

Access a simple control method to manage the display of multiple material variants.

Learn more

Lighting

Illuminate and enhance your scenes using photometric lights and standard lights.

Learn more

3D rendering

ENHANCED

Integrated Arnold renderer

Use the Arnold GPU renderer to view scene changes in real time, including lighting, materials and camera.

Learn more

ENHANCED

Colour Management

Ensure the accurate reproduction of colours across different devices, brightnesses and viewing conditions with Colour Management and OCIO support.

Learn more

Interactive viewports

Reduce design iteration with render-quality viewport previews, displaying PBR materials and camera effects directly.

Learn more

Physical camera

Simulate real-life camera settings such as shutter speed, aperture, depth of field and exposure.

Learn more

Scene converter

Seamlessly change materials, lights, cameras and renderers from one to another.

Learn more

Animation and effects

ENHANCED

Character animation tools

Create procedural character animations and rigs with CAT (character animation toolkit), biped and crowd tools. (video: 10 sec.)

Learn more
Video: Animating a dragon using CAT and Biped in 3ds Max

ENHANCED

Motion paths

Preview and adjust animation paths directly in the viewport.

Learn more

Realistic fluids

Create realistic behaviours and replicate gravity and collision effects for liquids like water, oil and lava.

Learn more

ENHANCED

Animation controllers

Handle all your animation asks with easy-to-use, modernised animation controllers.

Learn more

Particle flow effects

Produce sophisticated particle effects such as water, fire, spray and snow.

Learn more

Workflow and pipeline

ENHANCED

Modern UI and workspaces

Create your own custom workspaces with a modern, responsive, high-DPI-ready user interface.

Learn more

Software security

Use Safe Scene Script Execution to protect your work against malicious scripts that could be part of scene files. The Malware Removal functionality detects and removes known malicious scripts from scene files and startup scripts.

Learn more

Python 3

Get tighter pipeline integration with support for Python 3.

Learn more

Extensive plug-in library

Access hundreds of industry-leading third-party plug-ins from our extensive community.

glTF support

Publish assets from your 3ds Max scene to glTF for use in web applications, online stores, browser games and other online outlets.