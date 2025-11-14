& Construction
Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
& Manufacturing
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
& Entertainment
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
In response to market fluctuations, supply chain challenges, and a shortage of skilled labor, the manufacturing industry is embracing connected and integrated machine design software.
See what your peers are doing to:
Download the e-book and create breakthrough innovations with CAD for machine design.
– Assaad Hani, Business Analyst, Technica International
– Atsushi Shimizu, Founder and CEO, Challenergy
– Lune Riezebos, Application Specialist, Service Delivery, GEA
Get Inventor + AutoCAD + Fusion 360 + more – Professional-grade tools for product development and manufacturing planning
Powerful product design and engineering tools for 3D mechanical design, simulation, visualisation and documentation.