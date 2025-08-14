Improve operational efficiency, through Digital Factory

Autodesk Digital Innovation Summit 

 

Discover how Autodesk’s Digital Factory empowers manufacturers to transform operations with smart layouts, real-time insights, and Industry 4.0-ready solutions.


This session will explore how Autodesk’s Digital Factory approach empowers manufacturers to accelerate operational transformation—starting from layout planning and production simulation to real-time operational insights.

 Using a suite of integrated solutions including AutoCAD, Inventor, FlexSim, Fusion Operation, Autodesk Construction Cloud (ACC), and Tandem, learn how manufacturers can:

  • Design smarter and more efficient factory layouts
  • Simulate production scenarios to eliminate bottlenecks
  • Improve cross-functional collaboration through centralized platforms
  • Gain real-time visibility and control of shop floor operations with an integrated MES system
  • Create a digital twin for data-driven operational monitoring