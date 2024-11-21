ACWA Robotics’ autonomous robots chart a path to water resilience

Water systems all over the world are under stress. Every year, old pipes get older while the population grows and more buildings go up. In the US, trillions of gallons of drinking water are lost to leaks and breakage, and the potential repair bill is astounding—$625 billion over the next 20 years just to fix America’s ailing water networks.

Climate change will only make the problem worse, as access to clean water has already become an urgent global issue. This year has seen taps run dry in Johannesburg, while Mexico City is losing up to 40% of its water to decrepit mains and service connections.

But hope is on the horizon: Design and Make companies all over the world are responding to serious environmental problems by making sustainability a priority. According to Autodesk’s 2024 State of Design & Make (US Site) report, 97% of companies across industries are taking action to improve sustainability. They’re turning to technology to meet environmental goals—and creating opportunities to develop innovative solutions and build new businesses.

French startup ACWA Robotics is one of those companies. It addresses the critical challenges faced by the water industry by developing robotics solutions that navigate through pipe systems to collect data for more efficient water management.