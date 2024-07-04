Executive Luncheon Roundtable

Experience an exclusive gathering of industry leaders at Autodesk's Executive Luncheon Roundtable during the Design and Make Summit ASEAN. On August 27, from 12.45 to 2.15 pm at the Hilton Kuala Lumpur, engage in meaningful discussions, share insights, and explore fresh ideas in a relaxed environment.

This special event will focus on key themes from Autodesk's State of Design & Make 2024 report, led by Detlev Reicheneder, our Senior Director Global Market & Industry Development. Don't miss this chance to establish new connections, gain valuable industry insights, and contribute to shaping the future of the design and make industry. RSVP by August 2 to secure your seat at this insightful event.

Design and Manufacturing

Date: 27th August 2024

Time: 12.45 pm - 2.15 pm (MYT)

Location: Hilton Kuala Lumpur | Network Room, Level 6

Executive speakers

Detlev Reicheneder

Senior Director Global Market & Industry Development, Autodesk  

Ivy Rayner

Managing Director, ASEAN, Autodesk

Insights from Autodesk Design and Make Report 2024

Business Resilience

“The key to becoming more resilient is navigating the pace of change and making sure the organization has enough agility to lean in when it’s appropriate, adopt new things quickly, and manage risk around that.”

 

– Dave Mackenzie, Managing Principal for Digital, Aurecon, a design, engineering, and advisory firm

 

See Insights (US Site)
Talent

“The most difficult thing in a company is hiring people with the right attitude. Skills, you can teach, but not attitude and mentality.”

 

—Dave Amantea, Chief Design Officer, Pininfarina, a car design firm

 

See Insights (US Site)
Sustainability

“Climate change is going to impact all of us. The motivation for sustainability goes back to our purpose: bringing ideas to life, leaving a legacy, and improving the communities that we live in.”

 

—Dave Mackenzie, Managing Principal for Digital, Aurecon, a design, engineering, and advisory firm

 

See Insights (US Site)