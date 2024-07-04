Experience an exclusive gathering of industry leaders at Autodesk's Executive Luncheon Roundtable during the Design and Make Summit ASEAN. On August 27, from 12.45 to 2.15 pm at the Hilton Kuala Lumpur, engage in meaningful discussions, share insights, and explore fresh ideas in a relaxed environment.

This special event will focus on key themes from Autodesk's State of Design & Make 2024 report, led by Detlev Reicheneder, our Senior Director Global Market & Industry Development. Don't miss this chance to establish new connections, gain valuable industry insights, and contribute to shaping the future of the design and make industry. RSVP by August 2 to secure your seat at this insightful event.

