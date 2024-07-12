Executive Luncheon Roundtable

Design & Make Summit ASEAN 2024

Wednesday, August 28
Le Méridien Kuala Lumpur

Join Us at the Automotive Executive Luncheon Roundtable

Join us for an exclusive Executive Roundtable event co-hosted by Autodesk and MARii (Malaysia Automotive, Robotics and IoT Institute) on August 28, from 12.00 to 2.00 pm. at Le Méridien Kuala Lumpur. This event offers a unique platform for executives to engage in insightful discussions, share industry-related insights, and explore innovative ideas in a relaxed setting.

Gain a deep understanding of the key themes from Autodesk's State of Design & Make 2024 report, led by Detlev Reicheneder, our Senior Director Global Market & Industry Development. This is your chance to establish new connections, contribute to the industry's future, and witness a shift in the landscape of manufacturing and automotive industry. RSVP by August 2 to secure your seat at this transformative event.

Automotive Executive Luncheon Roundtable

Date: 28th August 2024

 

Time: 12.00 pm - 2.00 pm (MYT)

 

Location: Le Méridien Kuala Lumpur | Gallery 1, Level 8

Executive speakers

Detlev Reicheneder

Detlev Reicheneder

Senior Director Global Market & Industry Development, Autodesk   

Amy Rayner

Ivy Rayner

Managing Director, ASEAN, Autodesk

Ts. Nizmar Mohd Nazar

Ts. Nizmar Mohd Nazar

Deputy Chief Executive Officer, MARii

Insights from Autodesk Design and Make Report 2024

Business Resilience

Business Resilience

“The key to becoming more resilient is navigating the pace of change and making sure the organization has enough agility to lean in when it’s appropriate, adopt new things quickly, and manage risk around that.”

 

– Dave Mackenzie, Managing Principal for Digital, Aurecon, a design, engineering, and advisory firm

 

See Insights (US Site)
Talent

Talent

“The most difficult thing in a company is hiring people with the right attitude. Skills, you can teach, but not attitude and mentality.”

 

 

—Dave Amantea, Chief Design Officer, Pininfarina, a car design firm

 

See Insights (US Site)

Sustainability

“Climate change is going to impact all of us. The motivation for sustainability goes back to our purpose: bringing ideas to life, leaving a legacy, and improving the communities that we live in.”

 

—Dave Mackenzie, Managing Principal for Digital, Aurecon, a design, engineering, and advisory fir

 

See Insights (US Site)

Co-Organized with MARii Malaysia

This event is co-organized and supported by MARii - Malaysia Automotive Robotics & IoT institute under MITI.