How to buy
Privacy | Cookie preferences | Report noncompliance | Terms of use | Legal (US Site) | © 2024 Autodesk Inc. All rights reserved
Join us for an exclusive Executive Roundtable event co-hosted by Autodesk and MARii (Malaysia Automotive, Robotics and IoT Institute) on August 28, from 12.00 to 2.00 pm. at Le Méridien Kuala Lumpur. This event offers a unique platform for executives to engage in insightful discussions, share industry-related insights, and explore innovative ideas in a relaxed setting.
Gain a deep understanding of the key themes from Autodesk's State of Design & Make 2024 report, led by Detlev Reicheneder, our Senior Director Global Market & Industry Development. This is your chance to establish new connections, contribute to the industry's future, and witness a shift in the landscape of manufacturing and automotive industry. RSVP by August 2 to secure your seat at this transformative event.
Senior Director Global Market & Industry Development, Autodesk
Managing Director, ASEAN, Autodesk
Deputy Chief Executive Officer, MARii
“The key to becoming more resilient is navigating the pace of change and making sure the organization has enough agility to lean in when it’s appropriate, adopt new things quickly, and manage risk around that.”
– Dave Mackenzie, Managing Principal for Digital, Aurecon, a design, engineering, and advisory firm
“The most difficult thing in a company is hiring people with the right attitude. Skills, you can teach, but not attitude and mentality.”
—Dave Amantea, Chief Design Officer, Pininfarina, a car design firm
“Climate change is going to impact all of us. The motivation for sustainability goes back to our purpose: bringing ideas to life, leaving a legacy, and improving the communities that we live in.”
—Dave Mackenzie, Managing Principal for Digital, Aurecon, a design, engineering, and advisory fir
This event is co-organized and supported by MARii - Malaysia Automotive Robotics & IoT institute under MITI.