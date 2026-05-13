Our Autodesk Learning Partner Distributor will explain more about the ACI Program requirements, benefits, and how you can begin to earn your ACI credentials. Key requirements include:

Must be an Affiliated Instructor with an active Autodesk Learning Partner

Obtain an Autodesk Instructor ID from your affiliated Autodesk Learning Partner

Activate your profile in the Autodesk Certified Instructor Enablement Portal; Complete the Training the Trainer Course

Maintain active, continued use of Autodesk Training Evaluation System

Participation in the ACI Program, use of the ACI Badge, and any right to identify yourself as an ACI is subject to the terms of the Autodesk Certified Instructor Program Agreement and any guidelines made available in the Program Guide or Badging Platform for use of the ACI Badge, which may change from time to time at Autodesk's sole discretion. Autodesk may change the Program terms or terminate the Program at any time, in its sole discretion.