Modify a deployment from Autodesk Account

Editing a package loads it in the configuration editor, where you make changes.

Go to the package library view. Hover over the package you want to change and click edit.

Tip: To discard your changes, click the browser back button or the back arrow in the upper left corner of the page.

Click Save to save your work for later.

Click Download to save your work and start the package download.

When the image creation tool runs, it prompts you to confirm that you want to update the existing administrative image.