Autodesk IWLive Pro integrates with InfoWorks WS Pro to create an operational digital twin of water distribution systems.
Integrate hydraulic models with supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) systems to use real-time data from sensors and control systems.
Simulate network behavior to support operational decision making.
Predict future network demand using historical and forecast data.
Maintain and optimize system operations efficiently.
Improve operational decision making with accurate models.
Prevent pipe bursts and minimize leakage with advance warnings.
Connect teams and lifecycle phases with an operational digital twin.
– Kevin Henderson, Network Asset Modelling Manager, Bristol Water
Autodesk IWLive Pro is an advanced real-time simulation and management software that is used for effective management of water distribution systems. It integrates seamlessly with SCADA systems to leverage real-time data from sensors and control systems. IWLive Pro offers sophisticated hydraulic modeling capabilities to accurately simulate network behavior, providing critical support for operational decision-making, emergency response, and maintenance planning.
Autodesk IWLive Pro is used by utilities, municipalities, local governments, operations teams, engineering consultants, and other organizations involved in the management of water distribution systems.
Yes, the use of IWLive Pro is dependent on having a subscription to InfoWorks WS Pro.
A subscription to Autodesk IWLive Pro includes access to install IWLive Pro, the IWLive Pro Operator Client, and the InfoWorks simulation engine.
Autodesk IWLive Pro runs on Microsoft® Windows® 10, 11. See IWLive Pro system requirements (US Site) for details.
Your IWLive Pro subscription gives you access to install and use the 3 previous versions. Available downloads are listed in your Autodesk Account after subscribing. See also previous releases available for subscribers. If you require older versions of IWLive Pro, please contact customer support.
IWLive Pro is available as Multi User subscription, and is subject to the Multi User terms and conditions included in the Software License Agreement (US Site) as well as any product-specific terms included therein.