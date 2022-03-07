How to buy
Boost productivity by up to 95%* with electrical design features that help you create, modify, and document electrical controls systems. With the Electrical toolset, you can:
Access a library of 65,000+ intelligent electrical symbols
Automate numbering of wires and generation of component tags
Generate and update multiple customized reports automatically
65,000+ electrical symbols
Choose from an extensive library of easy-to-use, colorful, and customizable electrical symbols to use in your projects. If an existing symbol doesn’t meet your needs, you can convert symbols or create custom components on the fly using the Symbol Builder tool.
Automation of wires and component tags
Save time with enhanced automation, allowing for automatic numbering of wires and generation of component tags.
Automatic reports
Simplify your workflow and save time by automatically generating and updating multiple customized reports.
Support for electrical standards
In addition to supporting the latest electrical standards, the Electrical toolset continues to provide the JIC and older IEC symbol libraries for legacy support.
Easily manage projects
Use the Project Manager’s time-saving features to boost productivity and simplify your project. Re-tag components, easily make changes to your file, and access simple export options.
Circuit design and reuse
Simplify your electrical design with Circuit Builder. Access prepopulated data to build and annotate a sampling of motor control and power feed circuits.
SQL catalog support
Save time with SQL catalog database support. When you generate a Bill of Materials in Autodesk Vault, the data from your AutoCAD Electrical drawings will be automatically added to the report, including the details in the catalog database.
Coil and contact cross-referencing
Simplify your projects by keeping track of parent/child contacts in real time while Circuit Builder dynamically builds the circuit, assigning each component a component tag.
PLC I/O drawings from spreadsheets
Speed up your workflow by using a single data file to generate multiple drawings. Define a project’s I/O assignments and generate PLC drawings automatically from a spreadsheet, database, or comma-delimited text file.
In this study, the Electrical toolset boosted productivity by up to 95%,* bringing dramatic time savings to common AutoCAD electrical design tasks.
