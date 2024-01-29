How to buy
The License Compliance Team enforces Autodesk’s Terms of Use and helps customers resolve any instances of noncompliant software installation and usage. We want to help all our customers optimize their software and mitigate compliance risks. That’s why your company may be selected to undergo an audit, also known as a Software License Review.
Any Autodesk customer with an Autodesk product may be selected for this process—it doesn’t mean that Autodesk suspects your company of noncompliance. If chosen, you will receive an email or letter explaining the process.
There are 4 main types of noncompliance that can be identified during an audit or Software License Review. If identified, you will be responsible for resolving the compliance issues pursuant to Autodesk’s Terms of Use.
Nonvalid software was not manufactured by Autodesk or was altered or cracked by an unauthorized party. The installation and use of nonvalid software is not allowed and creates risk for your company from malware, viruses, phishing, and other software-based attacks.
An Autodesk perpetual seat authorizes you to use the product only on the number of devices for which you have purchased perpetual seats.
An Autodesk subscription with single-user access authorizes a single user to install an Autodesk product on up to three devices simultaneously, as long as that single user only accesses or uses the product on one device at a time. Each user should have a single-user subscription seat. All users must have their own Autodesk user ID and may not share login credentials with any other user.
Autodesk produces specific licenses for use only by students and faculty in qualified educational institutions, deployment in educational institutions and on student owned hardware. These educational licenses may not be used for commercial purposes.
Receive a letter in the mail or an email from Autodesk
Install AIT and run a scan of your environment.
Send Autodesk your inventory report.
Resolve any noncompliance with your License Compliance representative.
The Autodesk Inventory Tool (AIT) is an Autodesk approved tool that is used to scan your devices when conducting an audit or Software License Review. For questions about how to use AIT, please reach out to your License Compliance representative.
Submitting your inventory report is Step 3 of the audit or Software License Review process. You may only upload your report here if instructed by your License Compliance representative. Typically, smaller businesses will use this portal.