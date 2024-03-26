Privacy | Cookie preferences | Report noncompliance | Terms of use | Legal (US Site) | © 2024 Autodesk Inc. All rights reserved
Autodesk Flow Capture (formerly Moxion) is a powerful and secure cloud-based digital dailies and review tool used for:
Capturing and delivering on-set camera footage in mere seconds in high-definition
Reviewing and editing projects across teams and locations as filming continues
Tracking, managing, and storing project assets in one secure place through every phase of production