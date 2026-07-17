& Construction
Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
& Manufacturing
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
& Entertainment
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
Animate lifelike characters and create detailed effects with powerful animation and VFX tools at an affordable price.
Image courtesy of Gal Yosef
Model massive worlds and high-quality designs with robust modeling, texturing, and shading tools at an affordable price.
Image courtesy of Gal Yosef