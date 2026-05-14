& Construction
Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
& Manufacturing
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
& Entertainment
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
Autodesk Certified Instructors (ACI) are trusted, credentialed professionals who are recognised for their Autodesk solutions and product mastery, professional training delivery and advanced instructional skills. ACIs are vetted by Autodesk and affiliated with Autodesk Learning Partners. Their mission is to empower learners, enabling them to adapt in an ever-changing world.
With our visionary Learning Partners, we want to help make a better world for everyone. Autodesk’s Certified Instructor authorisation is an attainable challenge with realistic instructor requirements. Becoming an ACI offers a tangible, immediate return in advancing your expertise, securing future revenue streams and attracting sustainable new customers and long-term business.
To earn an Autodesk Certified Instructor certification, an instructor must be an Affiliated Instructor with a qualified Learning Partner. Instructors are required to meet minimum programme requirements to earn an ACI certification.
To be earned after becoming an Autodesk Approved Instructor.
ACI Certification is maintained annually for three years.
ACI Certification is maintained annually for six years.
ACI Certification is maintained annually for nine years.
Our Autodesk Learning Partner Distributor will explain more about the ACI Programme requirements, benefits and how you can begin to earn your ACI credentials. Key requirements include:
Participation in the ACI Programme, use of the ACI Badge, and any right to identify yourself as an ACI is subject to the terms of the Autodesk Certified Instructor Programme Agreement and any guidelines made available in the Programme Guide or Badging Platform for use of the ACI Badge, which may change from time to time at Autodesk's sole discretion. Autodesk may change the Programme terms or terminate the Programme at any time, at its sole discretion.
Start your journey to becoming an Autodesk Certified Instructor by contacting the Site Manager at your Autodesk Authorised Training Center, Autodesk Authorised Academic Partner, or Membership Training Provider (US Site).
For more information, visit our our Autodesk Certified Instructor Programme Agreement, Global Programme Guide & Explanation of Benefits.