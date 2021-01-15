Customers are leveraging automation to create net-zero energy buildings, develop smart cities, and streamline more efficient yet green manufacturing – affordably and at scale.
Building Information Modeling (BIM), including energy analysis and daylighting, is crucial to advancing green building design and achieving a low-carbon future.
Connect a city’s entire infrastructure using advanced information and communication technology (ICT) to solve traffic, environmental, and housing problems.
Reducing material and energy use throughout the manufacturing lifecycle isn’t just good for the planet. It can also help lower costs and improve the bottom line.
Automation and AI (artificial intelligence) can help you create better designs, select better materials, and better manage your data.
Forge tools help companies build applications that capitalize on BIM or engineering model data to improve sustainable outcomes.
Qualifying entrepreneurs, startups and nonprofits can apply to receive a donation of Autodesk software. Experience the power of 3D design, engineering, visualisation and simulation tools and amplify your impact on the world.
Page
Architecture and engineering firm, Page, now quickly and accurately models building performance for more projects in the earliest stages.
Airbus
Using technologies like generative design and 3D printing, Airbus engineers created an incredibly strong yet lightweight cabin partition.
Our comprehensive online resources for professionals, students, and educators teach the principles and practice of sustainable design using our technology.
Find tutorials, documentation, downloads, and articles. Troubleshoot and tap into knowledge shared by our customers and experts.
Students and educators can access free design software, along with self-paced courses, guided webinars, tutorials, class projects, and more.