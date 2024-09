A 500-plus-person firm, Page focuses on complex projects that benefit from its multidisciplinary approach and services that range from building design and in-house engineering design services to interior design and brand identity and way-finding signage. The firm makes its commitment to sustainable design an integrated part of its projects. The firm has completed more than 90 LEED-certified projects, and the architects and engineers at Page collaborate with clients to set performance goals around energy and water use, human and environmental health, and resiliency. When the AIA launched the 2030 Commitment in 2010, Page joined early.

The AIA 2030 Commitment is a voluntary pledge by firms to design carbon-neutral buildings, developments and major renovations by 2030. It includes access to a data collection framework for reporting building performance data for projects. This data will help track progress towards the carbon-neutral goal.

“We have a responsibility as architects and engineers to clients and communities to use our expertise to help create higher-performance buildings,” says architect Jill Kurtz, the sustainability program manager at Page. “AIA 2030 was a perfect fit for our firm, and that’s why we were an early adopter.”