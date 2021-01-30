From our dedicated employees to the millions of users of our software, people around the world are helping to imagine, design, and make a better world.
Whether they’re developing our latest sustainable design tools, volunteering in local communities, or helping nonprofits create change, our employees bring our vision of a better world to life.
Employees company-wide share their expertise with nonprofits focused on challenges ranging from health and poverty to climate change and marine conservation.
Employees join together for team activities, such as assembling 3D-printed prosthetic hands, mapping remote at-risk communities, and packaging relief meals.
Our people give time and money to causes close to their hearts. We support their efforts with donation matching and paid time off for volunteering.
We’re committed to building and maintaining an inclusive environment that welcomes people from all backgrounds, perspectives, and beliefs.
UNHCR
Site planner Phoebe Goodwin helped to create a settlement in Bangladesh for 600,000 Rohingya Muslims fleeing persecution.
Image courtesy of UNHCR
GEARBOX
William Maluki, head of engineering for Nairobi-based Gearbox, is pioneering a manufacturing process that helps Kenyan workers and local economies thrive.
SILVER OAK CELLARS
CEO David Duncan led his family’s business to open the world’s first LEED Platinum-certified winery in Napa in 2008, and a second green winery in 2018.
Image courtesy of Silver Oak Winery
We believe that human rights are fundamental to living well. We embrace our responsibility and opportunity to respect and promote those rights in every area of our business.
We support and value our diverse workforce and do not tolerate any form of discrimination or harassment, anywhere in the world. Read more about our values and expectations.
Autodesk’s policies and practices aim to create an environment where our employees feel safe and empowered to raise concerns. Our U.S. employment agreements and those with directly engaged contractors similarly reflect our commitment by excluding any provisions that would inhibit employees or directly engaged contractors from raising or discussing facts related to conduct they believe to be unlawful. We support legislation such as California’s Stand Together Against Non-Disclosure Act (SB820), SB 1300, and the Silenced No More Act (SB331), and have demonstrated this by incorporating such provisions into policies and agreements throughout the United States.