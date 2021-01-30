SUSTAINABILITY

Empowering people to make a better world – together

Fueling initiatives that have a positive impact

Fostering an inclusive culture of impact worldwide

From our dedicated employees to the millions of users of our software, people around the world are helping to imagine, design, and make a better world.

Autodesk employees working together to make an impact
Autodesk Employees discussing ideas

Every employee can be a positive force

Whether they’re developing our latest sustainable design tools, volunteering in local communities, or helping nonprofits create change, our employees bring our vision of a better world to life.

Employee Impact Program

Employees drive our culture of impact

  • Autodesk Foundation employee sharing his expertise

    -

    Pro bono consulting

    Employees company-wide share their expertise with nonprofits focused on challenges ranging from health and poverty to climate change and marine conservation.

    Learn more

    Watch video

    Image courtesy of 

  • Gathering of Autodesk employees for the Global month of impact

    -

    Global month of impact

    Employees join together for team activities, such as assembling 3D-printed prosthetic hands, mapping remote at-risk communities, and packaging relief meals.

    Learn more

    Watch video

    Image courtesy of 

  • Autodesk employee volunteering

    -

    Employee giving

    Our people give time and money to causes close to their hearts. We support their efforts with donation matching and paid time off for volunteering.

    Learn more

    Watch video

    Image courtesy of 

A diverse workforce and inclusive culture

We’re committed to building and maintaining an inclusive environment that welcomes people from all backgrounds, perspectives, and beliefs.

Diversity and inclusion
Diversity in the workplace

Stories that inspire

  • UNHCR Site planner Phoebe Goodwin

    UNHCR

    Redesigning refugee camps to save lives

    Site planner Phoebe Goodwin helped to create a settlement in Bangladesh for 600,000 Rohingya Muslims fleeing persecution.

    Learn more

    Watch video

    Image courtesy of UNHCR

  • Gearbox engineer William Maluki

    GEARBOX

    Supporting Kenyan tradespeople

    William Maluki, head of engineering for Nairobi-based Gearbox, is pioneering a manufacturing process that helps Kenyan workers and local economies thrive.

    Learn more

    Watch video

    Image courtesy of 

  • Silver Oak Cellar CEO David Duncan

    SILVER OAK CELLARS

    Making wineries sustainable

    CEO David Duncan led his family’s business to open the world’s first LEED Platinum-certified winery in Napa in 2008, and a second green winery in 2018.

    Learn more

    Watch video

    Image courtesy of Silver Oak Winery

Respecting and protecting people

-

OUR HUMAN RIGHTS POLICY

We believe that human rights are fundamental to living well. We embrace our responsibility and opportunity to respect and promote those rights in every area of our business.

LEARN MORE

CODE OF BUSINESS CONDUCT

We support and value our diverse workforce and do not tolerate any form of discrimination or harassment, anywhere in the world. Read more about our values and expectations.

DOWNLOAD NOW

ADVANCING AN ETHICAL CULTURE

Autodesk’s policies and practices aim to create an environment where our employees feel safe and empowered to raise concerns. Our U.S. employment agreements and those with directly engaged contractors similarly reflect our commitment by excluding any provisions that would inhibit employees or directly engaged contractors from raising or discussing facts related to conduct they believe to be unlawful. We support legislation such as California’s Stand Together Against Non-Disclosure Act (SB820), SB 1300, and the Silenced No More Act (SB331), and have demonstrated this by incorporating such provisions into policies and agreements throughout the United States.

REPORT A CONCERN

Follow on: