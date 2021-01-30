Autodesk’s policies and practices aim to create an environment where our employees feel safe and empowered to raise concerns. Our U.S. employment agreements and those with directly engaged contractors similarly reflect our commitment by excluding any provisions that would inhibit employees or directly engaged contractors from raising or discussing facts related to conduct they believe to be unlawful. We support legislation such as California’s Stand Together Against Non-Disclosure Act (SB820), SB 1300, and the Silenced No More Act (SB331), and have demonstrated this by incorporating such provisions into policies and agreements throughout the United States.