In Autodesk Account, you can generate a licence file that automatically combines network licences for multi-user products. However, this automatic method sometimes doesn’t include all your licences. For example, this can happen when two licences are purchased from different Autodesk accounts. In this case, combine your network licences manually by adding licence statements in the new file to the end of the existing file.

You can safely combine the following:

Licences for different Autodesk products, regardless of the version. Example: Revit and 3ds Max.

Non-package licences for different versions of the same product. Example: Revit 2015 and Revit 2016.

You can’t combine package licence files for different versions of a product when they are of the same type. For example, you can’t combine a subscription licence file for AutoCAD 2019 with a subscription licence file for AutoCAD 2017. But you can combine a subscription AutoCAD licence file with a perpetual AutoCAD licence file.

Tip: If you have problems with a complex combination scenario, contact Autodesk Support . Instead of combining the licences yourself, you can request a new licence file that includes all the licences you want to combine. This new licence file has a single-issue date for all product licences, preventing them from superseding earlier licences.