Delete your account to remove personal data and unsubscribe from Autodesk marketing communications. We may retain certain data for legal and internal business purposes, such as fraud prevention, in accordance with applicable laws. When your account and personal data are deleted, you will no longer have access to your products, services or files.

If you have an active subscription that you purchased through Autodesk, we will cancel your subscription and delete your account. If you purchased through a partner, contact your partner to cancel that portion of your account before continuing. If any of your subscriptions are on auto-renewal, you must turn it off first. Allow up to 45 days to process your request.

Corporate accounts: If your account is associated with a corporate account, we may contact you for more information or direct you to your account administrator. If you are an assigned user of a corporate account, contact your administrator to remove you from all products and services before deleting your account.