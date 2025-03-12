PCB manufacturing software, or PCB fabrication software, is a type of software used in the design and production of PCBs. These software tools assist engineers and designers in creating layouts for PCBs, which are used in virtually all electronics.

The software provides a range of functionality, including schematic capture (US site), layout design and simulation (US site). It can also generate files for manufacturing, such as Gerber files (US site), which are a standard format for PCB manufacturing.