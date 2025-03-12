PCB manufacturing software

PCB assembly software is a type of software used in the process of attaching components to a PCB to create a fully functioning printed circuit assembly (PCA), also known as a printed circuit board assembly (PCBA).
This software can manage and streamline the assembly process, helping to ensure that components are attached to the board in the correct order and location. It can also assist with tasks such as solder paste application, component placement and soldering.
PCB assembly software can also refer to the software used to control the machines in an automated PCB assembly line. This can include software for programming pick-and-place machines, reflow ovens and inspection equipment.
One well-known example of PCB assembly software is Autodesk Fusion, which includes functionality for both PCB design and assembly.