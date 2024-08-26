How to buy
Construction administration involves managing onsite activities, overseeing project progress and ensuring compliance with plans and regulations after the construction of a building or infrastructure project has begun. It encompasses tasks like scheduling, specifications, budget control, coordinating subcontractors and addressing any onsite issues that arise during the process.
This ensures seamless communication among stakeholders, serves as an avenue for handling administrative tasks like change orders and requests for information (RFIs), and creates a scalable workflow for quality control and documentation. Ultimately, it aims to execute the construction project efficiently within established parameters while adhering to the project’s objectives, budget and schedule.
In practice, construction administration takes various forms across a project’s lifecycle, such as:
Each task plays a vital role in streamlining project operations, maintaining accuracy, ensuring compliance and facilitating effective communication among project stakeholders. Construction administration software enables project teams to keep tabs on every stage of the project to ensure the blueprint is being executed as proposed and that the project is on track to be finished on time and within the slated budget.
Construction administration and construction management are distinct yet interconnected aspects of the construction process.
Construction administration (US Site) typically refers to the oversight of day-to-day operations during a project’s execution phase. It involves handling contracts, communicating with stakeholders, managing paperwork, ensuring compliance with regulations and overseeing the project’s progress. Essentially, it focuses on the administrative and logistical tasks that keep projects running smoothly.
Construction management (US Site) covers a broader scope. It involves planning, coordinating and controlling all phases of a construction project, from initiation to completion. This includes tasks such as budgeting, scheduling, resource allocation, risk management, quality control and project supervision. Construction management covers the strategic and operational aspects, ensuring the project aligns with its objectives and is completed successfully.
After a contract is sealed and construction kicks off, there are still several ways a project can go wrong without proper oversight. That’s the problem construction administration software aims to solve through:
Construction administration software facilitates communication among stakeholders which, in turn, minimises errors and delays.
At its core, a construction administration software platform serves as a single source of truth for storing, organising and accessing critical project documents and enhances accessibility for every stakeholder involved.
By enabling multiple parties to work concurrently on designs, plans and project updates, construction administration software promotes collaboration and fosters a cohesive and synchronised workflow.
Software helps identify, assess and mitigate risks (US Site) by providing insights and analytics, prompting proactive measures to avoid potential issues.
Software-automated checks and audits ensure compliance with regulations and quality, maintaining consistency and adherence to industry-specific protocols.
Using construction administration software enables better cost estimation, resource allocation and financial management, optimising spending and preventing budget overruns.
Heratech
Heratech harnessed Autodesk’s Architecture, Engineering, & Construction Collection and BIM Collaborate Pro for digital transformation, streamlining design and construction for over 200 engineering professionals through standardised models, interdisciplinary collaboration and reduced planning amendments.
DPR Construction
Learn how DPR Construction, a California-based general contractor, enhanced their estimating process, worked on 2D and 3D models simultaneously, and collaborated across time zones with Autodesk Takeoff.
Shanghai Tower Construction & Development
During the construction of China’s Shanghai Tower – one of the world’s tallest and most sustainable buildings – Autodesk’s construction administration features streamlined collaboration, mitigated clashes and facilitated a 32% reduction in material usage.
Construction administration includes auxiliary tasks such as payroll management, inspections, QA and more, all with the goal of keeping a construction project on track and making sure contract specifications are followed.
In practical terms, construction management mostly deals with a contractor’s day-to-day workflows for delivering a project, while construction administration has an oversight role ensuring the project is executed according to specifications and keeping the contractor on schedule and within budget.
Within the AEC context, contract administration keeps construction projects on track by adhering to contract terms and managing change orders, payments and contract-related communications such as documentation, modifications and approvals.
Construction administration ensures that stakeholders across a project’s lifecycle stick to the outlined plans, which guarantees quality (via ongoing site monitoring), helps keep costs down (by closely managing contracts, change orders and project timelines) and mitigates problems before they arise.