Autodesk Fusion keyboard shortcuts

Autodesk Fusion shortcuts & hotkey guide

Work faster and more efficiently by using the Autodesk Fusion keyboard shortcuts below.

Jump to a section

Shortcut commands by category

Use Autodesk Fusion shortcuts to improve speed and efficiency as you design.

Command

Key Combination

Extrude

E

Hole

H

Press Pull

Q

Model Fillet

F

Move

M

Toggle Visbility

V

Display Component Colours

Shift+N

Model Toolbox

S

Appearance

A

Compute All

Ctrl+B (Windows) or Command+B (MacOS)

Joint

J

As-built Joint

Shift+J

Line

L

2-point Rectangle

R

Centre Diameter Circle

C

Trim

T

Offset

O

Measure

I

PROJECT:

P

Normal / Construction

X

Sketch Dimension

D

Sketch Coincident Constraint at Midpoint

Shift

Scripts and Add-ins

Shift+S

Window Selection

1

Freeform Selection

2

Paint Selection

3

Delete

Del

System Keyboard Shortcut

Windows Key Combination

macOS Key Combination

New Design

Ctrl+N

Command+N

Open

Ctrl+O

Command+O

Save (Version)

Ctrl+S

Command+S

Recovery Save

Ctrl+Shift+S

Command+Shift+S

Cycle open document tabs

Ctrl+Tab

Command+Tab

Show/Hide ViewCube

Ctrl+Alt+V

Option+Command+V

Show/Hide Browser

Ctrl+Alt+B

Option+Command+B

Show/Hide Comments

Ctrl+Alt+A

Option+Command+A

Show/Hide Text Commands

Ctrl+Alt+C

Option+Command+C

Show/Hide Navigation bar

Ctrl+Alt+N

Option+Command+N

Show/Hide Data Panel

Ctrl+Alt+P

Option+Command+P

Reset to Default Layout

Ctrl+Alt+R

Option+Command+R

Canvas Selection

Windows Key Combination

macOS Key Combination

Pan

Hold Middle Mouse Button

Hold Middle Mouse Button

Zoom

Roll Middle Mouse Button

Roll Middle Mouse Button

Orbit

Hold Shift+Middle Mouse Button

Hold Shift+Middle Mouse Button

Orbit around point

Hold Shift+Click+Middle Mouse Button

Hold Shift+Click+Middle Mouse Button

Undo

Ctrl+Z

Command+Z

Redo

Ctrl+Y

Command+Shift+Z

Copy

Ctrl+C

Command+C

Paste

Ctrl+V

Command+V

Cut

Ctrl+X

Command+X

Shortcuts for switching workspaces

You can now switch workspaces with Ctrl+[ and Ctrl+] key combos. This will take you through the next and previous workspace in the order it is listed in the workspace switcher.

 

Mesh face selection

Mesh Face Selection

Windows Key Combination

macOS Key Combination

Expand to Face Group

Alt+G

Alt+G

Expand to Connected

Alt+C

Alt+C

Grow Selection

Shift+Up

Shift+Up

Shrink Selection

Shift+Down

Shift+Down

Invert

Alt+N

Alt+N

Form selection

Form Selection

Windows Key Combination

macOS Key Combination

Grow selection

Shift+Up Arrow

Shift+Up Arrow

Shrink selection

Shift+Down Arrow

Shift+Down Arrow

Loop selection

Alt+P

Ctrl+P

Loop grow selection

Alt+O

Ctrl+O

Ring selection

Alt+L

Ctrl+L

Ring grow selection

Alt+K

Ctrl+K

Ring shrink selection

Alt+J

Ctrl+J

Previous U

Alt+Left Arrow

Ctrl+Command+Left Arrow

Next U

Alt+Right Arrow

Ctrl+Command+Right Arrow

Previous V

Alt+Down Arrow

Ctrl+Command+Down Arrow

Next V

Alt+Up Arrow

Ctrl+Command+Up Arrow

Range selection

Alt+M

Command+M

Invert selection

Alt+N

Command+N

Toggle box mode

Alt+1

Control+1

Toggle control frame mode

Alt+2

Control+2

Toggle smooth mode

Alt+3

Control+3

Select edge ring

Double-click an edge

Double-click an edge

Select face ring

Select two faces then double-click a third face

Select two faces then double-click a third face

Edit form commands

Edit Form Command

Windows Key Combination

macOS Key Combination

Add geometry

Alt+Drag

Alt+Drag

Add geometry and keep creases

Alt+Ctrl+Drag

Alt+Command+Drag

Generative Design workspace

Generative Design Workspace Command

Windows Key Combination

macOS Key Combination

New Generative Study

N

N

Study Settings

E

E

Structural Constraints

C

C

Structural Loads

L

L

Render workspace commands

Render Workspace Command

Windows Key Combination

macOS Key Combination

Appearance

A

A

Animation workspace command

Animation Workspace Command

Windows Key Combination

macOS Key Combination

Transform Components

M

M

Auto Explode All Levels

U

U

Manual Explode

E

E

View

Ctrl + R

Command + R

Publish Video

P

P

Simulation workspace commands

Simulation Workspace Command

Windows Key Combination

macOS Key Combination

Ambient Temperature (e-cooling only)

A

A

DOF View

Ctrl+D

Command+D

Fan (e-cooling only)

F

F

Force

F

F

Groups View

Ctrl+G

Command +G

Model View

Ctrl+L

Command +L

New Simulation Study

N

N

Results View

Ctrl+R

Command +R

Settings

E

E

Structural Constraint

C

C

Structural Loads

L

L

Temperature Thresholds (e-cooling only)

C

C

Thermal Loads

H

H

Manufacture workspace command

Manufacture Workspace Command

Windows Key Combination

macOS Key Combination

Generate Toolpath

Ctrl+G

Command+G

Duplicate

Ctrl+D

Command+D

Show Log

Ctrl+L

Command+L

Scripts and Add-Ins

Shift+S

Shift+S

Drawing workspace command

Drawing Workspace Command

Windows Key Combination

macOS Key Combination

Projected View

P

P

Move

M

M

Delete

Delete

Delete

Centre Mark

C

C

Dimension

D

D

Text

T

T

Balloon

B

B

Electronics workspace command

Electronics Workspace Command

Windows Key Combination

macOS Key Combination

Activate command line

/

/

Add Hole

H

H

Add Text

T

T

Bus

B

B

Change

C

C

Copy

Ctrl+C

Command+C

Delete

Delete

Backspace

Dimension

D

D

DRC

Ctrl+D

Command+D

ERC

Ctrl+E

Command+E

Errors

E

E

Grid

G

G

Label

Shift+L

Shift+L

Manual Route

R

R

Move

M

M

Name

N

N

Net

R

R

New Device

Alt+Ctrl+3

Option+Command+3

New Footprint

Alt+Ctrl+2

Option+Command+2

New Symbol

Alt+Ctrl+1

Option+Command+1

Package 3D Create

Alt+Ctrl+4

Option+Command +4

Pad

O

O

Pad Array

Shift+O

Shift+O

Pin

P

P

Pin Array

Shift+P

Shift+P

Place Component

A

A

Redo

Ctrl+Y

Command+Shift+Z

Ripup

U

U

Ripup All Polygons

Alt+Shift+P

Option+Shift+P

Route Diff Pair

Ctrl+R

Command+R

Route Multi

Shift+R

Shift+R

Run Script

Alt+Shift+S

Option+Shift+S

Run ULP

Shift+U

Shift+U

SMD

P

P

SMD Array

Shift+P

Shift+P

Stop

ESC

ESC

Undo

Ctrl+Z

Command+Z

Value

V

V

Via

Alt+V

Option+V

Zoom to Fit

F6

F6

Switch Sch Doc

Ctrl+1

Command+1

Switch PCB Doc

Ctrl+2

Command+2

PCB 3D View

Ctrl+3

Command+3

Shortcut Dialogue

S

S