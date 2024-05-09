How to buy
Use Autodesk Fusion shortcuts to improve speed and efficiency as you design.
|
Command
|
Key Combination
|
Extrude
|
E
|
Hole
|
H
|
Press Pull
|
Q
|
Model Fillet
|
F
|
Move
|
M
|
Toggle Visbility
|
V
|
Display Component Colours
|
Shift+N
|
Model Toolbox
|
S
|
Appearance
|
A
|
Compute All
|
Ctrl+B (Windows) or Command+B (MacOS)
|
Joint
|
J
|
As-built Joint
|
Shift+J
|
Line
|
L
|
2-point Rectangle
|
R
|
Centre Diameter Circle
|
C
|
Trim
|
T
|
Offset
|
O
|
Measure
|
I
|
PROJECT:
|
P
|
Normal / Construction
|
X
|
Sketch Dimension
|
D
|
Sketch Coincident Constraint at Midpoint
|
Shift
|
Scripts and Add-ins
|
Shift+S
|
Window Selection
|
1
|
Freeform Selection
|
2
|
Paint Selection
|
3
|
Delete
|
Del
|
System Keyboard Shortcut
|
Windows Key Combination
|
macOS Key Combination
|
New Design
|
Ctrl+N
|
Command+N
|
Open
|
Ctrl+O
|
Command+O
|
Save (Version)
|
Ctrl+S
|
Command+S
|
Recovery Save
|
Ctrl+Shift+S
|
Command+Shift+S
|
Cycle open document tabs
|
Ctrl+Tab
|
Command+Tab
|
Show/Hide ViewCube
|
Ctrl+Alt+V
|
Option+Command+V
|
Show/Hide Browser
|
Ctrl+Alt+B
|
Option+Command+B
|
Show/Hide Comments
|
Ctrl+Alt+A
|
Option+Command+A
|
Show/Hide Text Commands
|
Ctrl+Alt+C
|
Option+Command+C
|
Show/Hide Navigation bar
|
Ctrl+Alt+N
|
Option+Command+N
|
Show/Hide Data Panel
|
Ctrl+Alt+P
|
Option+Command+P
|
Reset to Default Layout
|
Ctrl+Alt+R
|
Option+Command+R
|
Canvas Selection
|
Windows Key Combination
|
macOS Key Combination
|
Pan
|
Hold Middle Mouse Button
|
Hold Middle Mouse Button
|
Zoom
|
Roll Middle Mouse Button
|
Roll Middle Mouse Button
|
Orbit
|
Hold Shift+Middle Mouse Button
|
Hold Shift+Middle Mouse Button
|
Orbit around point
|
Hold Shift+Click+Middle Mouse Button
|
Hold Shift+Click+Middle Mouse Button
|
Undo
|
Ctrl+Z
|
Command+Z
|
Redo
|
Ctrl+Y
|
Command+Shift+Z
|
Copy
|
Ctrl+C
|
Command+C
|
Paste
|
Ctrl+V
|
Command+V
|
Cut
|
Ctrl+X
|
Command+X
You can now switch workspaces with Ctrl+[ and Ctrl+] key combos. This will take you through the next and previous workspace in the order it is listed in the workspace switcher.
|
Mesh Face Selection
|
Windows Key Combination
|
macOS Key Combination
|
Expand to Face Group
|
Alt+G
|
Alt+G
|
Expand to Connected
|
Alt+C
|
Alt+C
|
Grow Selection
|
Shift+Up
|
Shift+Up
|
Shrink Selection
|
Shift+Down
|
Shift+Down
|
Invert
|
Alt+N
|
Alt+N
|
Form Selection
|
Windows Key Combination
|
macOS Key Combination
|
Grow selection
|
Shift+Up Arrow
|
Shift+Up Arrow
|
Shrink selection
|
Shift+Down Arrow
|
Shift+Down Arrow
|
Loop selection
|
Alt+P
|
Ctrl+P
|
Loop grow selection
|
Alt+O
|
Ctrl+O
|
Ring selection
|
Alt+L
|
Ctrl+L
|
Ring grow selection
|
Alt+K
|
Ctrl+K
|
Ring shrink selection
|
Alt+J
|
Ctrl+J
|
Previous U
|
Alt+Left Arrow
|
Ctrl+Command+Left Arrow
|
Next U
|
Alt+Right Arrow
|
Ctrl+Command+Right Arrow
|
Previous V
|
Alt+Down Arrow
|
Ctrl+Command+Down Arrow
|
Next V
|
Alt+Up Arrow
|
Ctrl+Command+Up Arrow
|
Range selection
|
Alt+M
|
Command+M
|
Invert selection
|
Alt+N
|
Command+N
|
Toggle box mode
|
Alt+1
|
Control+1
|
Toggle control frame mode
|
Alt+2
|
Control+2
|
Toggle smooth mode
|
Alt+3
|
Control+3
|
Select edge ring
|
Double-click an edge
|
Double-click an edge
|
Select face ring
|
Select two faces then double-click a third face
|
Select two faces then double-click a third face
|
Edit Form Command
|
Windows Key Combination
|
macOS Key Combination
|
Add geometry
|
Alt+Drag
|
Alt+Drag
|
Add geometry and keep creases
|
Alt+Ctrl+Drag
|
Alt+Command+Drag
|
Generative Design Workspace Command
|
Windows Key Combination
|
macOS Key Combination
|
New Generative Study
|
N
|
N
|
Study Settings
|
E
|
E
|
Structural Constraints
|
C
|
C
|
Structural Loads
|
L
|
L
|
Render Workspace Command
|
Windows Key Combination
|
macOS Key Combination
|
Appearance
|
A
|
A
|
Animation Workspace Command
|
Windows Key Combination
|
macOS Key Combination
|
Transform Components
|
M
|
M
|
Auto Explode All Levels
|
U
|
U
|
Manual Explode
|
E
|
E
|
View
|
Ctrl + R
|
Command + R
|
Publish Video
|
P
|
P
|
Simulation Workspace Command
|
Windows Key Combination
|
macOS Key Combination
|
Ambient Temperature (e-cooling only)
|
A
|
A
|
DOF View
|
Ctrl+D
|
Command+D
|
Fan (e-cooling only)
|
F
|
F
|
Force
|
F
|
F
|
Groups View
|
Ctrl+G
|
Command +G
|
Model View
|
Ctrl+L
|
Command +L
|
New Simulation Study
|
N
|
N
|
Results View
|
Ctrl+R
|
Command +R
|
Settings
|
E
|
E
|
Structural Constraint
|
C
|
C
|
Structural Loads
|
L
|
L
|
Temperature Thresholds (e-cooling only)
|
C
|
C
|
Thermal Loads
|
H
|
H
|
Manufacture Workspace Command
|
Windows Key Combination
|
macOS Key Combination
|
Generate Toolpath
|
Ctrl+G
|
Command+G
|
Duplicate
|
Ctrl+D
|
Command+D
|
Show Log
|
Ctrl+L
|
Command+L
|
Scripts and Add-Ins
|
Shift+S
|
Shift+S
|
Drawing Workspace Command
|
Windows Key Combination
|
macOS Key Combination
|
Projected View
|
P
|
P
|
Move
|
M
|
M
|
Delete
|
Delete
|
Delete
|
Centre Mark
|
C
|
C
|
Dimension
|
D
|
D
|
Text
|
T
|
T
|
Balloon
|
B
|
B
|
Electronics Workspace Command
|
Windows Key Combination
|
macOS Key Combination
|
Activate command line
|
/
|
/
|
Add Hole
|
H
|
H
|
Add Text
|
T
|
T
|
Bus
|
B
|
B
|
Change
|
C
|
C
|
Copy
|
Ctrl+C
|
Command+C
|
Delete
|
Delete
|
Backspace
|
Dimension
|
D
|
D
|
DRC
|
Ctrl+D
|
Command+D
|
ERC
|
Ctrl+E
|
Command+E
|
Errors
|
E
|
E
|
Grid
|
G
|
G
|
Label
|
Shift+L
|
Shift+L
|
Manual Route
|
R
|
R
|
Move
|
M
|
M
|
Name
|
N
|
N
|
Net
|
R
|
R
|
New Device
|
Alt+Ctrl+3
|
Option+Command+3
|
New Footprint
|
Alt+Ctrl+2
|
Option+Command+2
|
New Symbol
|
Alt+Ctrl+1
|
Option+Command+1
|
Package 3D Create
|
Alt+Ctrl+4
|
Option+Command +4
|
Pad
|
O
|
O
|
Pad Array
|
Shift+O
|
Shift+O
|
Pin
|
P
|
P
|
Pin Array
|
Shift+P
|
Shift+P
|
Place Component
|
A
|
A
|
Redo
|
Ctrl+Y
|
Command+Shift+Z
|
Ripup
|
U
|
U
|
Ripup All Polygons
|
Alt+Shift+P
|
Option+Shift+P
|
Route Diff Pair
|
Ctrl+R
|
Command+R
|
Route Multi
|
Shift+R
|
Shift+R
|
Run Script
|
Alt+Shift+S
|
Option+Shift+S
|
Run ULP
|
Shift+U
|
Shift+U
|
SMD
|
P
|
P
|
SMD Array
|
Shift+P
|
Shift+P
|
Stop
|
ESC
|
ESC
|
Undo
|
Ctrl+Z
|
Command+Z
|
Value
|
V
|
V
|
Via
|
Alt+V
|
Option+V
|
Zoom to Fit
|
F6
|
F6
|
Switch Sch Doc
|
Ctrl+1
|
Command+1
|
Switch PCB Doc
|
Ctrl+2
|
Command+2
|
PCB 3D View
|
Ctrl+3
|
Command+3
|
Shortcut Dialogue
|
S
|
S