Key features of Autodesk Revit

The evolving features and multidiscipline toolsets in Revit can help all architecture, engineering and construction professionals do their best work as individuals and in teams.

Autodesk Revit interface

Parametric components

Place walls, doors and windows in an open, graphical, parameter-rich system for design and form making.

Interoperability

Revit imports, exports and links with commonly used BIM and CAD file formats, including IFC, 3DM, SKP, OBJ and STEP.

Developer tools, solutions and combined ecosystem

Extend Revit functionality with Dynamo, API access, developer solutions and BIM content on the Autodesk App Store.

Twinmotion for Revit

Start Twinmotion directly from Revit. Sync design data and immerse yourself in the intuitive creator environment to bring your design to life as photorealistic stills, scenes and animations.

Documentation

Create project sheets and add your drawings and schedules to them. Customise title blocks and manage revisions.

Worksharing

Save, sync, review and update work to a centrally shared model in the Revit project collaboration environment.

Annotate and detail

Communicate design intent effectively with tools for tagging, dimensioning and illustrating in 2D and 3D.

Multidisciplinary toolsets

Design and document projects across industries with Revit’s multidisciplinary tools, reducing rework time and promoting collaboration.

Revisions

Track changes and revisions made to your building model after sheets have been issued.

Schedules

Use tables to better capture, filter, sort, display and share project data.

Visibility settings and overrides

Control visibility by hiding, revealing and highlighting building elements. Use overrides to customise appearance.

Phasing

Define project phases (including demolition and renovation) and apply phase filters to views and schedules to show the project during various stages of work.

Multidiscipline toolsets in Autodesk Revit

Architectural design

Conceptual design tools

Articulate form in the Revit massing environment with free-form tools for profiling and massing. Refine geometry parametrically in the project environment.

Analysis with Insight

Use advanced simulation engines and building performance data integrated in Revit to assess daylighting, whole building energy, heating and cooling loads and more.

Embodied carbon

Understand the carbon impact of your projects from concept design using the Revit add-on for Insight. Bring your Revit Energy Analytical Model into Insight to assess building performance trade-offs. Run carbon reduction scenarios and make informed design decisions to support low carbon approaches to design.

Architectural modelling

Add architectural elements to the building model, including walls, doors and windows, or define custom components and families to meet any modelling need and level of detail.

Point cloud tools

Use scanning tools to capture existing and as-built conditions and import into Revit as point clouds.

Visual styles

Explore, validate and communicate design decisions visually. Revit renders with high quality and precision through the Autodesk Raytracer rendering engine.

Multi-storey stairs

Quickly create and modify multi-storey buildings by connecting stairs to the levels in your project.

NEW

Site design

Create toposolids and site elements with new modelling capabilities in Revit. Use snap to 3D points for underlay geometry, including linked DWG files, to ensure precise alignment.

Structural engineering and fabrication

NEW

Analytically driven modelling

Use accurate and versatile structural analysis tools to assess and adapt design intent as your model develops. Automate analytical representation, run multiple analyses from a single intelligent model, schedule data for documentation and assure quality control of structural design. New in Revit 2023.

Reinforcement detailing

Create 3D reinforcement designs for cast-in-place and precast concrete structures. Produce reinforcement shop drawing documentation with rebar schedules.

Structural steel modelling

Model connections with a higher level of detail using a variety of parametric steel connections in Revit or by creating your own custom steel connexions.

Bidirectional linking with analysis 

Integrate analysis results into the BIM process and work in an iterative design workflow.

Dynamo for structural engineering

Computational design gives structural engineers, designers and detailers tools to build structures with minimal energy and make their own design tools.

Linking with steel fabrication

Interoperability between Revit and Advance Steel helps provide a seamless BIM workflow from steel design to fabrication.

MEP engineering and fabrication

NEW

Electrical preliminary load analysis

Electrical engineers and designers working in Revit can now use an architect’s PDF, DWG or Revit geometry to perform preliminary load calculations earlier in the design process – before modelling electrical equipment.

MEP Systems Analysis

Systems Analysis optimises your HVAC systems design and modelling, letting you make data-driven design decisions.

HVAC design and documentation

Design complex duct and pipe systems to express intent, and model duct and pipe systems with mechanical design content.

Electrical design and documentation

Design, model and document electrical systems. Keep track of electrical loads throughout the distribution system.

Plumbing design and documentation

Create sanitary plumbing systems with sloped piping and layout piping systems to design and document intent.

MEP fabrication detailing

Create fabrication-ready models in Revit. You can model and coordinate MEP LOD 400 components.

Insight integration

Insight lets you optimise building performance with centralised access to performance data and advanced analysis engines.

Fabrication service conversion

Use the Design to Fabrication tool to convert design-level model elements to construction level-of-detail elements.

Fabrication documentation

Document model layout more effectively. Document, schedule and tag fabrication elements.

Construction

Construction modelling

Derive construction insight from design models. Split and manipulate wall layers and concrete pours and prepare shop drawings for fabrication.

NEW

Informed Design for Revit

Customise and add accurate, manufacturable building product templates into your designs for immediate validation and faster design cycles. Reuse the same pre-validated products throughout your design project (or several projects) to save time and increase capacity for your team.

Navisworks interoperability

Open a Navisworks coordination model directly in Revit to coordinate your design with the work of teams that use different software.

Import/export 2D sheets

Bring AutoCAD files in or out of Revit and prepare sheet sets for export to fabricators, subcontractors or other project stakeholders in the format they need.

Constructability details

Augment design-intent models with the detail necessary to meet the requirements of construction teams.

Issue tracking

Track your constructability issues across design with the Revit Issues Add-in as your team makes changes.

Mobile app

Sync your data to the Autodesk Construction Cloud mobile app to ensure that members of your team can complete tasks from anywhere on the construction site, with access to project data even when offline.

Computational design and developer tools

Generative design

Quickly produce design alternatives based on goals and constraints that you define. Available for Revit 2025 subscribers. (video: 2:46 mins)

Dynamo for Revit

Automate and optimise BIM workflows with an open-source graphical programming interface that installs with Revit.

Revit API

Tap into the core functionality of Autodesk Revit, enabling you to automate tasks, extend features and create custom workflows to streamline your building design and modelling processes.