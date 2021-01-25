REVIT FOR CONSTRUCTION

BIM tools for general and specialty contractors

Use Revit for every stage of a building project, from design to ribbon cutting.

Why use Revit?

Streamline design

Work efficiently by designing together in the cloud.

Stay on the same page

Easily share Revit models to keep construction teams in sync.

Deliver quality projects

Use a best-in-class design tool that connects seamlessly to Autodesk Construction Cloud.

Capabilities

Key capabilities of Revit for construction

Make more informed decisions

Use data-rich 3D models to make planning and preconstruction decisions earlier. Align your construction modelling efforts for downstream use.

Connect design to detailing

Model steel connections with a higher level of detail. Use tools to better connect structural design to detailing, helping reduce time to fabrication.

Prepare for fabrication

Access product data and specifications in Revit models to clarify and move from design intent to fabrication and installation.

Improve communication

Use Revit models to coordinate on-site trades, detect clashes, sequence phases and improve office-to-field efficiency. Ensure quality assurance and quality control.