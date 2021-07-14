As an industry that relies on certainty, design and construction requires precise coordination of information, design, process, and execution. The COVID-19 pandemic has been a challenge for everyone, but fortunately, mitigating uncertainty is nothing new to the AEC industry. We are equipped with widely available tools and technology that help us adapt to change and validate ideas, providing project owners and teams with confidence in the success of proposed solutions.

One firm bringing the use of technology to the benefit of its clients is Robert Bird Group (RBG), an international engineering firm of more than 600 employees and a focus on structural, civil, and construction engineering for some of the world's largest and most complex projects. RBG uses the power of building information modeling (BIM) and virtual design and construction (VDC) to bring value to their clients and their projects in many ways.

"For us, VDC is really about giving the client an insight into the risks they may face. It helps us communicate our methodologies and proposals for mitigating those risks," says Paul Mullett, director of engineering technology at RBG.