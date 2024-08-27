How to buy
Manage your company like never before.
Easily organise moving parts with real-time data for connected manufacturing.
Effectively conduct MRP (material requirements planning) schedule and inventory management.
Seamlessly track performance and stay organised with intuitive workflow view.
Get ahead of the curve and minimise shop floor downtime with fully integrated maintenance management.
Learn how to take your production to the next level.
Comprehensive integrations
Connect applications and move data between systems to keep them in sync, preventing duplicated data entry. Optimise team communication with chat capabilities and real-time notifications and alerts.
All-access pass
Get access to your data from anywhere, with total device agnosticism. Stay connected to workers and colleagues in real time through the app and respond quickly to real-time alerts when machines are down or require maintenance by setting up activity notifications.
Quality assurance and compliance reporting
Generate detailed charts, reports and infographics to be audit-ready in minutes. Minimise report analysis by producing easy-to-digest visual reports.