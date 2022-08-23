How to buy
Fusion 360 Manage with Upchain connects your entire enterprise, across departments and geographies, to get your products to market faster. Cloud data and process management helps you:
Collaborate more efficiently with internal and external stakeholders
Have a single source for all your latest product data
Have a single source of truth for the latest product data
Shift your processes from stand-alone to integrated and do more with your data.
Give anyone access to rich CAD data and gather feedback from any stakeholder – even if they don’t have a CAD licence.
Collaborate efficiently across different teams, suppliers and customers anywhere, any time.
For organisations with enterprise capability needs. All the features of professional with the added bonus of a sandbox environment, third-party users, single sign-on and expanded cloud storage.
For the power users and design engineers. Integrate your CAD tools with PDM. Create and manage BOMs, workflows, workspaces, templates and engineering changes.
For the extended engineering and non-engineering teams. Harness the full capabilities of PLM. Define and manage processes, workflows, engineering changes, workspaces and templates.
For management, project stakeholders, data consumers and ticket-raisers. View documents, create and run reports, participate in workflows and view dashboards.
Autodesk Fusion 360 Manage with Upchain is a true cloud-based SaaS solution for PDM and PLM, delivering data and process management capabilities that enable manufacturers to digitally transform product development and collaboration workflows.
Fusion 360 Manage with Upchain is used by engineers, designers, project managers and any extended teams to ensure everyone works from a central source of truth for product data. Invited users have complete access to the system on any device of their choice: towers, tablets, notebooks or mobile, giving them access to the data they need wherever and whenever they need it.