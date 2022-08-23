Fusion 360 Manage with Upchain: Cloud PLM and PDM that easily connects your data, people and processes

What is Fusion 360 Manage with Upchain?

Fusion 360 Manage with Upchain connects your entire enterprise, across departments and geographies, to get your products to market faster. Cloud data and process management helps you:

  • Collaborate more efficiently with internal and external stakeholders

  • Have a single source for all your latest product data

Fusion 360 Manage with Upchain overview video (2.06 min.)

Why use Fusion 360 Manage with Upchain?

See the full picture with data from all sources

Shift your processes from stand-alone to integrated and do more with your data.

Let everyone access the data they need

Give anyone access to rich CAD data and gather feedback from any stakeholder – even if they don’t have a CAD licence.

Remove collaboration barriers

Collaborate efficiently across different teams, suppliers and customers anywhere, any time.

What you can do with Fusion 360 Manage with Upchain

Start quickly and scale easily

Enjoy the flexibility to implement what you need, when you need it, with the simplicity of modular processes and tailored workflows without customised coding.

Open system brings all your product data together

Achieve a central source of product data with multi-CAD integrations and an open API to bring in upstream and downstream data from systems like ERP and CRM.

Access any time, anywhere

Work with product data on your mobile device to review designs, see bill of material items, change lifecycle states, and create and participate in change orders.

Which version of Fusion 360 Manage with Upchain is right for you?

Approval Workflow tab open in Upchain Enterprise

Fusion 360 Manage with Upchain Enterprise

For organisations with enterprise capability needs. All the features of professional with the added bonus of a sandbox environment, third-party users, single sign-on and expanded cloud storage.

Rendering open in Upchain Professional

Fusion 360 Manage with Upchain Professional

For the power users and design engineers. Integrate your CAD tools with PDM. Create and manage BOMs, workflows, workspaces, templates and engineering changes.

Upchain Cloud PDM 3D CAD viewer with mark-up

Fusion 360 Manage with Upchain Standard

For the extended engineering and non-engineering teams. Harness the full capabilities of PLM. Define and manage processes, workflows, engineering changes, workspaces and templates.

Fusion 360 Manage with Upchain Document Viewer

Fusion 360 Manage with Upchain Participant

For management, project stakeholders, data consumers and ticket-raisers. View documents, create and run reports, participate in workflows and view dashboards.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Fusion 360 Manage with Upchain used for?

Autodesk Fusion 360 Manage with Upchain is a true cloud-based SaaS solution for PDM and PLM, delivering data and process management capabilities that enable manufacturers to digitally transform product development and collaboration workflows.

Who uses Fusion 360 Manage with Upchain?

Fusion 360 Manage with Upchain is used by engineers, designers, project managers and any extended teams to ensure everyone works from a central source of truth for product data. Invited users have complete access to the system on any device of their choice: towers, tablets, notebooks or mobile, giving them access to the data they need wherever and whenever they need it.

