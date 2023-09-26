How to buy
Privacy | Cookie preferences | Report noncompliance | Terms of use | Legal (US Site) | Impressum | Gender pay gap report | Autodesk tax strategy | Anti-Slavery Statement | © 2024 Autodesk Inc. All rights reserved
EAGLE is electronic design automation (EDA) software that lets printed circuit board (PCB) designers seamlessly connect schematic diagrams, component placement, PCB routing and comprehensive library content.
Product design and manufacturing requires end-to-end solutions, not electronic point solutions. Autodesk Fusion is a unified product development solution that integrates design, simulation, electronics, manufacturing, collaboration and more. EAGLE is available only with a Autodesk Fusion subscription.
Autodesk Fusion enables ECAD and MCAD designers to work independently and natively on the same project and within the same design management platform.
Create the next generation of products with a unified schematic, PCB, library management, simulation and mechanical design on a single design platform.
Autodesk Fusion offers a complete online experience for PCB, mechanical and data management, ensuring every stakeholder is part of the product development cycle.
MIGRATION GUIDE
Learn how to successfully migrate your design and library files from Autodesk EAGLE to Autodesk Fusion with a simple, four-step guide.
VIBRANT COMMUNITY
Stay connected with the latest news, knowledge and tutorials for EAGLE and electronics design.
GET STARTED
Learn how to access and design using your next electronic design using Autodesk Fusion.
IMPORT EAGLE DESIGNS
Learn how to import your EAGLE design and libraries to Autodesk Fusion and continue designing.
YOUTUBE VIDEO LIBRARY
Not sure where to start? Get access to over 60 videos covering a wide spectrum of “how-to” in electronics.
ECAD MCAD COLLABORATION
See the top reasons why every electronics designer needs MCAD software.
WEBINAR
Learn all about the capabilities and benefits of using one platform for all your product design needs.
ECAD TUTORIAL
Get ramped up quickly and understand the basics of ECAD in Autodesk Fusion.
Autodesk EAGLE can run on Microsoft® Windows®, Apple® macOS® and Linux®. See Autodesk EAGLE system requirements (US Site) for details.
Product usage reporting
2-step verification
Bulk import & assign
8x5 live support
Autodesk Drive
Shared views
Click here to see full list of plan features and frequently asked questions.