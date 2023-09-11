2023 State of Design & Make

How to buy
Training is crucial for businesses to meet the needs of a workplace that has evolved more in the past three years than in the previous 25 years.
Companies looking to fill talent gaps highlight digital investments and sustainability initiatives to attract new workers.
Across industries, businesses are choosing to upskill existing workers on digital technologies while also providing training to new hires.
As hybrid and remote work options become commonplace, companies can look for new hires within a broader geographical area.
State of Design & Make has findings for leaders who design and create spaces, places, and experiences.
Businesses are adapting to ongoing change and learning how to thrive with digital tools.
Customer demand is a driving force behind sustainability initiatives.
Find out what’s driving change in architecture, engineering, construction, product design, manufacturing, games, and filmmaking.