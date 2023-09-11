2023 State of Design & Make

How to buy
After three years of investing in technology and evolving their practices, digitally mature companies are shifting their focus to innovation and new offerings.
72% of digitally mature companies feel equipped to handle change—compared to 52% of less digitally mature companies.
Digitally mature companies plan to increase investments at higher rates than less mature companies.
Growing sources of internal data are facilitating better decision making, time-to-market, and collaboration.
State of Design & Make has findings for those who design and create spaces, places, and experiences.
Employers are hiring people without critical skills and investing in training.
Customer demand is a driving force behind sustainability initiatives.
Find out what’s driving change in architecture, engineering, construction, product design, manufacturing, games, and filmmaking.