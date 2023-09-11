2023 State of Design & Make

How to buy
The first-annual State of Design & Make report, produced in partnership with Ipsos, presents global data for leaders who design and make places, objects, and experiences.
Respondents say future growth depends on digital tools
Companies are struggling to find skilled workers
Leaders see sustainable practices as good business
After investing in digital technologies and processes, businesses are resilient and planning for growth.
Employers are hiring people without critical skills but investing in training.
Customer demand is a driving force behind sustainability initiatives.
Prepare your company for what’s next: Get the global data and expert insights on the industries that design digitally and deliver physically.