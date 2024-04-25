Demand for drinking water is rising. Storm patterns are shifting. The stakes have never been higher for the water industry; and the world needs every ounce of creativity and innovation from water professionals to address these issues.





Autodesk AI is helping water professionals realize their ambitions for the industry, by delivering the insights they need to develop innovative solutions and the efficiencies to do so at speed. Ultimately, the goal of AI in water management is to help protect water and build more resilient, sustainable infrastructure for all.