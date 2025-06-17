As an Engineering, Procurement, and Construction firm, Pond works on large-scale projects across the globe. In 2018, Pond was using PlanGrid for its intuitive features and inclusive pricing structure compared to other solutions on the market.

“The account-based pricing structure was part of our decision factor. With companies like Procore, you pay based on the size of the project and the customizations of the solution,” says Emily Rech, Director of Project Controls at Pond & Company. “With PlanGrid we had the flexibility to use the tool across our projects and develop standards to drive consistency in how our teams were using the tool.”

And it was a natural progression from PlanGrid to Autodesk Build. Pond was part of the beta programme for Autodesk Build and helped shape the tool’s development and provide feedback on core features and functionality.

“As Autodesk developed Build, we were able to test the solution’s functionality,” says Rech. “We knew we had made the right decision in partnering with Autodesk when our team was involved in product roadmap discussions and our feedback was included to enhance the solution.”

Thanks to its ease of use, Pond quickly adopted Autodesk Build across several industrial projects. With expansive capabilities like document control, schedule, and meeting minutes, Autodesk Build provides Pond with a single ecosystem from project concept through closeout. As of Dec. 2020, the team uses Autodesk Build on all projects.