Founded in 1855, Dura Vermeer is one of the leading construction companies in the Netherlands with nearly 3,000 employees and annual revenue of 1.8 billion euros. They have a strong commitment to innovation, and safety is their absolute top priority. The combination of these two important goals is evident with their use Workshop XR.
To prepare for a VR safety session, the construction team and safety coordinator work together to identify areas where risks are likely to arise. Using the 4D model, the team freezes a specific moment in time to highlight potential hazards. Once these moments have been identified, they bring the model into Workshop XR via Autodesk Docs.
To make the simulation more realistic, they enhance the model with details such as equipment, temporary conditions, walking routes, construction logistics, safety zones and work areas. During a virtual safety walk, participants can then step inside the model to see what a construction worker would experience on site, evaluate risks first hand and agree on measures to mitigate unsafe conditions before they occur.