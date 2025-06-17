Projects are getting larger, budgets are getting tighter, and schedules are getting shorter, which makes managing project-related costs and owner expectations more challenging.

“If you don’t have a connected data system, it’s almost like taking a ball of spaghetti, throwing it on paper, and looking at your processes. It can be tragic to maintain. Autodesk Build is bridging that gap while speeding up the decision-making process,” says Brad.

With Build, CPPI can manage cost activities in the same environment as project and field management tasks. By connecting these workflows, CPPI can reduce data loss, capture the origin of changes, and increase access to critical information across project stakeholders.

“Combining our project and cost management workflows in Build creates greater visibility into project data,” says Brad. “With our data in one environment, we can easily trace a change order back to an issue that was converted into an RFI, and so on. This visibility allows us to understand the genesis of a change order and how it will impact project scope.”

With data connected and laid out, project managers coming on or off a project can easily follow the ‘cookie trail’ to understand the cost events that occurred during the project. This capability reduces risk and allows project managers to stay on top of and manage all cost-related items.

In addition to understanding the “how and why” of a cost-related event, the integration between CPPI’s accounting system, Sage 300 CRE, and Build has increased operational efficiency, reduced errors on projects, and provided access to real-time data. With information automatically flowing between operations and accounting, teams can be more proactive in reporting and managing cost-related items. Even more, CPPI could customise the integration to support its current way of working instead of upending its process.

For example, with the Build and Sage 300 CRE integration, CPPI can track the actual cost paid to their subcontractors or partners and see those costs flow back into Build. This up-to-date cost information on a project allows the team to make detailed and timely decisions, eliminating the time spent waiting on a report from accounting.