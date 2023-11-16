Information Management

Compliance with IM mandate & future legislation will require investment in digital record keeping but it is well documented that this investment will bring overwhelmingly positive returns.

Efficiencies from design to construction

Clearly define the requirements and their benefits in advance, as well as having a training programme to ensure easy adoption by all stakeholders and successful delivery of your scheme.

University of Birmingham – concept of digital twin

Using Digital Twins doesn't have to be costly or time-consuming. Significant savings can be achieved by utilizing existing IT infrastructure and ensuring compliance with privacy regulations. The University of Birmingham's innovative approach to leveraging existing IT infrastructure for obtaining occupancy data through digital twins not only saved costs but also upheld privacy standards, showcasing their commitment to excellence and delivering impressive results with minimal resources.