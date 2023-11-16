Connected Local Authorities

Transforming Information Management within the Built Environment

We hope you enjoyed the Connected Local Authorities event on 2 November 2023 and that you came away with some valuable knowledge about adopting digital information management.

Information Management key takeaways

Information Management
Compliance with IM mandate & future legislation will require investment in digital record keeping but it is well documented that this investment will bring overwhelmingly positive returns.

Efficiencies from design to construction
Clearly define the requirements and their benefits in advance, as well as having a training programme to ensure easy adoption by all stakeholders and successful delivery of your scheme.

University of Birmingham – concept of digital twin
Using Digital Twins doesn't have to be costly or time-consuming. Significant savings can be achieved by utilizing existing IT infrastructure and ensuring compliance with privacy regulations. The University of Birmingham's innovative approach to leveraging existing IT infrastructure for obtaining occupancy data through digital twins not only saved costs but also upheld privacy standards, showcasing their commitment to excellence and delivering impressive results with minimal resources.

Sessions on-demand

Event welcome, opening, and introductions

Hosted by the chair Kriti Taneja, Head of Local Authorities, Autodesk

Watch video (6:31 min.)
True Information Management

Lee-Roy Dejongh and Lewis Watts, Autodesk 

Watch video (33:01 min.)
Efficiencies from design to construction

Sebastién Danneels, Stoke-on-Trent City Council

Watch video (29:17 min.)
Digital Twin

Siva Coppula, Autodesk
Rich Draper and Matt Hoper, University of Birmingham

Watch video (33:57 min.)
Panel Discussion

All speakers

Watch video (16:51 min.)

Event summary and close

Hosted by the chair Kriti Taneja, Autodesk

Watch video (3:56 min.)

Additional Resources

Stoke-On-Trent City Council Customer Story

Learn more about how Stoke-on-Trent City Council achieved a 600% time saving and delivered under budget by working collaboratively in 3D.

