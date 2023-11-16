How to buy
Information Management
Compliance with IM mandate & future legislation will require investment in digital record keeping but it is well documented that this investment will bring overwhelmingly positive returns.
Efficiencies from design to construction
Clearly define the requirements and their benefits in advance, as well as having a training programme to ensure easy adoption by all stakeholders and successful delivery of your scheme.
University of Birmingham – concept of digital twin
Using Digital Twins doesn't have to be costly or time-consuming. Significant savings can be achieved by utilizing existing IT infrastructure and ensuring compliance with privacy regulations. The University of Birmingham's innovative approach to leveraging existing IT infrastructure for obtaining occupancy data through digital twins not only saved costs but also upheld privacy standards, showcasing their commitment to excellence and delivering impressive results with minimal resources.
Hosted by the chair Kriti Taneja, Head of Local Authorities, Autodesk
Lee-Roy Dejongh and Lewis Watts, Autodesk
Sebastién Danneels, Stoke-on-Trent City Council
Siva Coppula, Autodesk
Rich Draper and Matt Hoper, University of Birmingham
All speakers
Hosted by the chair Kriti Taneja, Autodesk
Learn more about how Stoke-on-Trent City Council achieved a 600% time saving and delivered under budget by working collaboratively in 3D.
Learn from your peers and share experiences and best practice of digital transformation to improve how you plan, procure, build and operate your buildings and estates.
Head of Local Authorities, Autodesk
Event Chair
Opening of the event and introductions
Technical Solution Executive UK/I, Autodesk
True information management - all your information in one place
Global Major Project Development Executive, Autodesk
Sustainability & Energy Infrastructure Programme Manager,
Stoke-on-Trent City Council
Customer Adoption Specialist, Autodesk
University of Birmingham - concept of a digital twin
Head of BIM and Digital Assets, Birmingham University
Senior Digital Information Manager
University of Birmingham
If you have questions about how we can help you take the next step on your digital journey, or to book a dedicated session for your respective council, schedule a call with one of our experts.