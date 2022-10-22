AutoCAD vs Civil 3D

How to buy
Privacy | Cookie preferences | Report noncompliance | Terms of use | Legal (US Site) | Impressum | Gender pay gap report | Autodesk tax strategy | Anti-Slavery Statement | © 2024 Autodesk Inc. All rights reserved
Compare the features of AutoCAD and Civil 3D and learn about the differences between the two design software solutions.
Includes Revit, AutoCAD, Civil 3D and more
|Monthly
|£246
|£354
|£450
|Annual
|£1,986
|£2,808
|£3,594
|3 year
|£5,958 (3 annual payments)
|£8,418 (3 annual payments)
|£10,782 (3 annual payments)
|
Software for 2D and 3D CAD. Subscription includes AutoCAD, specialised toolsets and apps.
|
Civil 3D civil engineering design software supports BIM with integrated features to improve drafting, design and construction documentation.
|
Powerful BIM and CAD tools to unlock workflows for designers, engineers and contractors.
|Xref Compare
|Smart annotation tools
|Dimensioning, hatching, revision clouds
|TrustedDWG™ file validation
|Print batches of drawings
|Create reusable block libraries
|Detect and comply with CAD standards
|Tracked changes within drawings
|Design walls, doors, windows
|Floor plans, sections, elevations
|Create geometry from floor plans
|Automate with the Architecture toolset
|8,500+ intelligent architectural objects
|Supports AIA 2nd edition layer standards
|BS1192 DIN 276, ISYBAU Long Format
|ISYBAU Short Format, and STLB
|Design parts, assemblies, products
|Intelligent tool palletes
|Import external CAD geometry
|Automate bills of materials creation
|Automate part updates
|Assign parametric constraints for parts
|Object materials and mass properties
|700,000+ intelligent manufacturing parts
|ISO, ANSI, DIN, JIS, BSI, CSN, and GB support
|Incorporate GIS topology
|Create, maintain CAD, GIS data
|Aggregate GIS data with design data
|Access spatial data in multiple sources
|Electric N. Amer./Europe data schemas
|Reports for water, wastewater, and gas
|Create geometries from geomap data
|Insert geomapping data
|Create panel layouts, schematic diagrams
|Organise in a project-based structure
|Use consistent project standards
|Wiring diagram error checking
|65,000+ intelligent electrical symbols
|AS, GB, IEC, JIC, and IEEE standards
|Accurate MEP documentation
|Create MEP drawings
|MEP, HVAC symbol libraries
|10,500+ intelligent MEP objects
|Support AIA 2nd ed., BS1192 Descriptive
|Support BS1192 – AUG Version 2 standards
|Piping parts alignment
|Calculate forces on parts, objects
|Materials reports
|Create schematic diagrams, plant layouts
|Create, maintain plant design drawings
|Automate P&IDs
|Share isometrics, orthographics reports
|Materials reports
|400+ intelligent plant objects
|Includes equipment, support templates
|Structural members to support 40 standards
|Alignment and profile design
|Corridor modelling
|Design automation
|Platform edge design
|Special trackwork design
|Project Explorer for Civil 3D
|Light rail and tram vehicle tracking
|Materials and quantities
|Roundabout design
|Corridor modelling
|Design automation
|Drainage design
|Intersection design
|Road rehabilitation
|Project Explorer for Civil 3D
|Swept path analysis
|Materials and quantities
|Car park layout
|Roundabout design
|Storm & sanitary sewer detailed design
|Corridor modelling
|Design automation
|Pressurised utilities
|Survey
|Terrain modelling
|Grading
|Geotechnical Modeller for Civil 3D
|Swept path analysis
|Grading Optimisation for Civil 3D
|Project Explorer for Civil 3D
|Bridge alignment, profile, section modelling
|Parametric bridge modelling
|Spreadsheets for repetitive tasks
|Structural analysis
|Girder calculations for optioneering
|Hybrid grillage/Finite element models
|Publish bridge model to Revit
|Rebar detailing and drawing production
|Storm & sanitary sewer conceptual design
|Roadside grading
|Roundabout design
|Theme palettes
|Cross-section views
|Component roads
|Component-based bridge design
|Model existing environment
|Import 3D models
|Design corridor
|Revit Model Integration
|Material quantities
|Stormwater Analysis
|Alignment & Profile optimisation
|Line-of-sight analysis
|Bridge line girder analysis
|Flood simulation
|Mobility simulation
|Traffic simulation
|Animation (Export to 3ds)
|Atmospheric effects
|Storyboarding and animations
|Generate terrain from point clouds
|Generate feature from point clouds
|Scan-to-mesh
|Generate point clouds
|Photo processing
|Plan and profile sheet generation
|QTO and earthwork calculations
|Construction Documentation
|WMF import and export
|Corridor data shortcut (DREF)
|Import and convert PDFs
|Export blocks to Inventor, BIM 360
|Integrate co-ordinated BIM models
|Import/export drawings to BIM 360, Inventor
|Import/export from Revit, Fusion 360
|Attach, edit, display point clouds
|Connector for ArcGIS
|Collaboration for Civil 3D
|Create customised keystroke commands
|Edit multiple object properties
|AutoLISP programming and automation
|Visual LISP functionality
|Visual Basic applications
|Record repetitive keystroke sequences
|Industry-specific object libraries
|Macros
|Processor
|
Dual-core Intel Core 2 or equivalent AMD; CPU must support SSE 4.1
|
Minimum: 2.5-2.9 GHz Recommended: 3+ GHz
|
Minimum: 2.5-2.9 GHz Recommended: 3+ GHz
|Microsoft Windows
|
10, 64-Bit
|
10, 64-Bit
|
10, 64-Bit
|Apple macOS
|
|
|
|Linux
|
|
|
|Disk space
|
16 GB*
|
16 GB*
|
16-30 GB*
|RAM
|
8-16 GB*
|
8-16 GB*
|
8-16 GB*
|Video graphics card
|
DirectX® 10.1 capable 2 GB+ VRAM
|
DirectX 12 compliant 1-4+ GB VRAM
|
DirectX 12 compliant 1-4+ GB VRAM
|Browsers
|
Chrome, Firefox
|
Chrome
|
Chrome