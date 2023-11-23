How to buy
Privacy | Cookie preferences | Report noncompliance | Terms of use | Legal (US Site) | Impressum | Gender pay gap report | Autodesk tax strategy | Anti-Slavery Statement | © 2024 Autodesk Inc. All rights reserved
Stay on budget and on schedule during the design and construction process, then leverage the same digital model to increase production efficiency and throughput.
Adapt to changing conditions and customer requests with more innovative solutions, while reducing manual and non-value-added processes.
Outmaneuver the competition with modern approaches that lower costs, reduce the impacts of unplanned closures, and improve the handover process.
– Norbert Schmidt, Digital Factory Expert, Viessmann Climate Solutions
Year from first foundation stone to fully operational
– Assaad Hani, Business Analyst, Technica International
Savings of engineering time by using integrated tools
– Frédéric Joignant, BIM Manager, Safran Helicopter Engines
Week to non-intrusively model an entire 4,000m² factory
With Autodesk, you can get a modern engineering toolset with access that is flexible enough to meet your needs. Choose a multi-year subscription to lock-in predictable costs over the long term. Go month-to-month or year-to-year and save 33% over the monthly price. You can even get daily access to over 100 Autodesk products with Flex.