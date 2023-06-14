As environmental and political pressures disrupt global markets and send energy prices into overdrive, consumers are demanding more efficient, environmentally friendly ways to heat their homes. Interest in alternatives to oil and gas heat has surged, and demand for heat pumps has skyrocketed. The global market for these electric-powered climate systems, which convert thermal energy from the air (or groundwater or geothermal sources) into home heating energy, is expected to grow by 8.1% annually.

For Viessmann Climate Solutions, a leading global provider of sustainable climate control solutions, this energy transition is a great opportunity. The Allendorf, Germany-based company recently partnered its climate solutions division with Florida-based Carrier Global Corporation to create a new global advocate for sustainable energy solutions.