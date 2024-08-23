Power Bike Challenge Terms and Conditions:

By entering the Power Bike Challenge, you agree to the Official Rules below

Official Rules :

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT REQUIRED TO ENTER OR WIN

The sponsor of the Power Bike Challenge is Autodesk, Inc. (“Sponsor”). The Sponsor will award one (1) Levitating Light Bulb (“Prize”) in connection with this promotion with an estimated retail value of no more than $85.00 USD/£67 GBP. Entrants participate in the Power Bike Challenge by pedaling the fixed-wheel bicycle to complete the LED light panel sequence. The entrant who sets the fastest time (highest score) will win the Prize. Should there be a tie, the second winner has the option of winning a prize of an equivalent value available that day or Autodesk can ship a second Levitating Light Bulb to the address provided by the entrant. The promotion begins on September 5, 2024 [9:00 AM BST] and ends on September 5, 2024 [15:45 PM BST] (“Promotion Period”).

You must be at least 18 years old and live in the United Kingdom to win. Government employee or official can win only if they can provide a written approval or authorization from their employer that they can accept the Prize and Sponsor confirms accordingly. Otherwise, government employees or officials are not eligible to win the Prize.

To enter, entrants must review and follow the instructions on the Event Registration Web Page. Limited to one entry per person. Sponsor reserves the right to suspend, modify, or terminate the promotion at any time for any reason, in its sole and absolute discretion, including without limitation in the event of fraud, abuse, tampering, of technical, administrative, financial, or other difficulties.

The winner will be notified and instructions in claiming the Prize will be provided through an email or phone/text as provided on the entry form at 16:00 PM BST on September 5, 2024. Please contact autodesk@torpedogroup.com to redeem the prize if not collected on the day. The Levitating Light Bulb is neither a sponsor of, nor otherwise affiliated with Autodesk or this promotion. No prize is exchangeable, transferable, or redeemable for cash. The winner will be solely responsible for complying with any and all applicable federal, state, provincial, local, or other statutes, regulations, and other laws, and for bearing any personal income, VAT, withholding taxes, customs duties, or other taxes, fees, insurance, surcharges, or other costs relating to any prize.

THE PRIZE WILL BE GIVEN AWAY BY SPONSOR “AS IS” AND WITHOUT ANY MANUFACTURER OR OTHER WARRANTIES. SPONSOR DOES NOT MAKE AND EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMS ANY WARRANTY, WHETHER EXPRESS, IMPLIED, OR STATUTORY REGARDING ANY PRIZE, INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION, ANY IMPLIED OR STATUTORY WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR PARTICULAR PURPOSE, TITLE, OR NON-INFRINGEMENT.

By entering you release and hold harmless Sponsor, prize manufacturers, and any other entities involved in the promotion or administration of the promotion (including any advertising or social media platform such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or LinkedIn on which the promotion is advertised or through which the promotion is accessed or entered) from any and all responsibility, liability, damages, losses, costs, or expenses of any kind arising or relating to the promotion, your participation in the promotion, or the use or misuse of the prize.

In order to enter the promotion, you may be required to submit personal information including but not limited to name, e-mail address, age, and date of birth. You consent to Sponsor using your personal information to administer the promotion and in accordance with its Privacy Statement.

By entering the promotion, you agree that these official rules will be governed and construed in accordance with the laws of England.