Autodesk Fusion is the fastest-growing CAD/CAM software available today. As you’d expect from a professional-grade CAM tool, Autodesk Fusion offers powerful programming tools for 2D, 2.5D, 3-, 4- and 5-axis milling on a growing range of CNC machine types and NC controllers. What makes Autodesk Fusion different is how it puts your data at the centre of everything you do, allowing your team and your stakeholders to work together seamlessly.

