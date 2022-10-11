The modern way of manufacturing

Achieve profitability through one professional manufacturing solution built with
flexibility at the centre.

Unlock your full potential with a single
manufacturing solution

Built on 40 years of experience in the CAD, CAM and CAE industries – Autodesk Fusion is a fully extensible cloud solution which covers all your manufacturing needs. From quick design iterations to validation with simulation, all the way to manufacturing on your shop or factory floors.

Where output makes the most impact

Improve operational efficiency

Increase your manufacturing throughput through automation, collaboration and interoperability to reduce non-value add processes.

Win more business

Connect your design, engineering and manufacturing teams with one tool to ensure that performance, end user requirements and manufacturability are all met. 

Create better products

Easily iterate, prototype and simulate with automated, connected workflows to improve product performance in the early stages of the product development cycle. 

Enable increased innovation

Siloed working practises are a thing of the past. Bring together teams, functions and departments to create the best products possible. 

Increase profitability

Optimise your manufacturing processes to increase productivity while reducing material costs, engineering costs and fixed overhead costs.

Reduce defects

Utilise simulation, data management and quality management to reduce costly nonconformities and defects.

Industry leaders rely on Autodesk Fusion

A better way to manufacture

Autodesk Fusion is changing the way traditional manufacturing is done through automation, collaboration, interoperability and an easy-to-deploy professional manufacturing solution.

Modern CNC machining

Simplify and automate the creation of high-quality machine code to help you make better use of your CNC machinery.

Learn more

Rapid fabrication

Advanced part nesting and arrange tools help automate programming, improve material utilisation and reduce waste.

Learn more

Data at the centre

Improve on-time delivery and speed up your time to market through smarter collaboration and integrated CAD/CAM.

Learn more

All-in-one solution

Unify your manufacturing technologies into a single tool to increase throughput and operational efficiency.

Learn more

Expanded capabilities with our extensive partner ecosystem

We’ve teamed up with leading hardware, software and tooling companies to leverage partner technologies directly in Autodesk Fusion.

Plans and pricing for every business

Flexible purchasing options to meet your current and future needs.

All plans and pricing

BEST VALUE

Autodesk Fusion for Manufacturing

Our most capable solution with advanced CNC machining, sheet-based fabrication, metals-based additive, data management and more.

 

 

 

---/year

Learn more

MOST POPULAR

Autodesk Fusion Machining Extension

Unlock advanced CAM programming tools for automated machining, multi-axis milling, part inspection and setup.

 

 

---/year

Try for free

ESSENTIALS

Autodesk Fusion

Integrated cloud-based CAD and CAM software with 2D to 3+2 CAM, 3D printing in plastics and cloud collaboration.

 

 

 

---/year

Try for free

FAQs: Manufacturing with Autodesk Fusion

How does Autodesk Fusion compare with other CAM software?

Autodesk Fusion is the fastest-growing CAD/CAM software available today. As you’d expect from a professional-grade CAM tool, Autodesk Fusion offers powerful programming tools for 2D, 2.5D, 3-, 4- and 5-axis milling on a growing range of CNC machine types and NC controllers. What makes Autodesk Fusion different is how it puts your data at the centre of everything you do, allowing your team and your stakeholders to work together seamlessly.

 

Get an in-depth look at the  advanced CAM capabilities in Autodesk Fusion here.

What is Autodesk Fusion Manufacturing Extension?

We sometimes hear customers refer to the Autodesk Fusion Machining Extension as being the “Autodesk Fusion Manufacturing Extension”. Just for the record, there is no "Autodesk Fusion Manufacturing Extension". If you’re looking for whole-part machining strategies, automated hole drilling, multi-axis milling and more, we recommend subscribing to Autodesk Fusion and the Autodesk Fusion Machining Extension.

What is Autodesk Fusion for Manufacturing?

Autodesk Fusion for Manufacturing is the ideal solution for manufacturers needing a flexible system to drive a range of manufacturing hardware. It includes Autodesk Fusion, Autodesk Fusion Machining Extension, Autodesk Fusion Nesting & Fabrication Extension, Autodesk Fusion Product Design Extension, Autodesk Fusion Additive Build Extension and Autodesk Fusion Manage Extension in one package with a subscription price that is up to 55% lower than if you purchased each extension individually.

What is Autodesk Fusion for Product Design?

Autodesk Fusion for Product Design is the integrated engineering and design solution for product development. It includes Autodesk Fusion, Autodesk Fusion Product Design Extension, Fusion Simulation Extension and Autodesk Fusion Manage Extension in one package with a subscription price that is up to 30% lower than if you purchased each extension individually.

How can I get in contact with the Autodesk sales team to learn more?

Call +44 203 981 5802 to speak with a Autodesk Fusion expert.

How fast can I get started with Autodesk Fusion for my business?

Autodesk Fusion is incredibly easy to use thanks to its modern interface, intuitive workflows and library of online learning content. Depending on your specific needs, it’s likely you’ll become productive within a few hours or days.

How many Autodesk Fusion extensions are there?

There are currently eight different Autodesk Fusion extensions providing additional capabilities to meet different needs. 

  • Autodesk Fusion Machining Extension – Unlock advanced manufacturing tools, including 3 to 5-axis strategies, toolpath optimisation and process automation.
  • Autodesk Fusion Nesting & Fabrication Extension – Create optimised and associative multi-sheet layouts for sheet metal and non-sheet metal parts automation.
  • Autodesk Fusion Product Design Extension – Easily create complex geometry to enhance the performance and aesthetics of your products.
  • Autodesk Fusion Generative Design Extension – Explore unlimited generative designs. Optimise for specific materials and manufacturing techniques.
  • Autodesk Fusion Simulation Extension – Get unlimited access to cloud solves. Use structural, thermal, explicit and injection moulding simulations.
  • Autodesk Fusion Additive Build Extension – Manufacture metal parts using powder bed fusion to reduce material wastage and cost.
  • Autodesk Fusion Signal Integrity Extension – Optimise PCB design electromagnetic performance by controlling the impedance of every critical transmission line.
  • Autodesk Fusion Manage Extension – Execute change orders, release management, automated part numbering and bill of materials management.

To learn more about Autodesk Fusion extensions, visit https://www.autodesk.com/uk/products/fusion-360/extensions

What is the adoption process after I purchase Autodesk Fusion?

Don’t worry. Getting up and running with Autodesk Fusion is really easy. As soon as you subscribe, you’ll receive a series of emails that guide you through the process of installing and using Autodesk Fusion. For now, check out these handy links to see for yourself.

Our network of approved Autodesk Fusion resellers is also available to help with additional training, post-processor support and more.

See more FAQ