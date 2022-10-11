Making mountain bike components that don't cost the Earth

UK-based PEMBREE uses Fusion 360 to design and make a growing range of mountain bike components. The company uses advanced 5-axis manufacturing capabilities within Fusion 360 to simplify production, improve part quality, and reduce the total carbon cost of its parts.

"All of our products are designed with sustainability in mind and are 100% carbon balanced," says Phil Law, founder and product designer, PEMBREE. "This goes beyond design, manufacture, and sourcing of materials to include the cost of consumables and packaging all the way through to final delivery. Our pedals are 99.9% recyclable and everything we do at PEMBREE is carbon neutral."