Trusted by millions to engineer, simulate, electrify and manufacture their designs, Autodesk Fusion is a fully extensible cloud solution that bridges the gap between CAD and CAM operations to cover all your needs. Bring your entire team and stakeholders together on a single product design software solution.
Unleash your creativity to design effortlessly by linking mechanical, electronic, generative and surfacing designs to manufacturing.
Real design happens when your tools get out of the way. Make the right decisions and take your designs from dream to done.
Unlock data management functionality and manage design changes at any production stage using pre-built workflows.
Fusion 360 provides a cloud-based CAD software that allows for fast iteration exploration using user-friendly tools.
With Fusion 360, designers benefit from a complete electronics design and mechanical CAD system in one platform.
Fusion 360 offers digital simulation capabilities to test designs for real-world conditions and minimise the need for expensive physical prototypes.
Fusion 360 allows for the production of CNC machined parts and additive manufacturing builds through FFF or PBF methods, ensuring high-quality results.
Designing and making requires speed, agility and exploration. At the centre of this vision lies Autodesk Fusion, a cloud environment for design and manufacturing that offers connected workflows for professionals across all industries.
– Phil Law, Founder, PEMBREE
– Jean-François Rossi, President and Technical Director, ACWA-ROBOTICS
– Konstantin Tomilin, Operations Manager, HyImpulse
We’ve teamed up with leading hardware, software and tooling companies to leverage partner technologies directly in Autodesk Fusion.
Flexible purchasing options to meet your current and future needs.
Essentials
Integrated cloud-based CAD and CAM software with 2D to 3+2 CAM, 3D printing in plastics and cloud collaboration.
Most Popular
Unlock advanced CAM programming tools for automated machining, multi-axis milling, part inspection and setup.
Best value
Our most sophisticated solution for modelling complicated designs, doing extensive simulation studies, and tracking data across departments and geos.
Autodesk Fusion combines CAD, CAM, CAE and PCB tools into a single integrated software solution. Autodesk Fusion enables easy-to-use computer aided design (CAD) to computer aided manufacturing (CAM) workflows for professionals to design and make prototypes from scratch and finalise models to finished products.
Autodesk Fusion is Autodesk’s vision for manufacturing cloud. For decades, manufacturing companies have locked down their processes, making their production as lean and efficient as possible. But with the pandemic, teams who were used to working in person were suddenly distributed. Standalone tools serving standalone departments couldn’t flex to meet everyone’s needs. Today, manufacturing requires tools that are fluid, not rigid. Tools that enable teams to work with agility and with all their stakeholders. Learn more here (US site).
Autodesk Fusion is used by industrial designers, mechanical engineers, electrical and electronics engineers, and CAM programmers in consumer products, construction, architecture, life sciences and automotive industries. Autodesk Fusion is one of the most popular product design tools for engineering professionals in all industries. See what our customers design and make with Autodesk Fusion here.
When compared to traditional design approaches, Autodesk Fusion customers save more than 75% of engineering time. Here is what they say:
A Autodesk Fusion subscription provides an incredible value for businesses of all sizes. Companies can subscribe to Autodesk Fusion online. An annual seat of Autodesk Fusion costs
Built on more than 40 years of innovation, Autodesk Fusion was announced by Autodesk in 2013 as “the world's first cloud-based programme designed exclusively for those who want to combine beautiful visual design with great product engineering. After ten years, this vision has broadened, but the objective has not changed. Autodesk Fusion is a one-stop shop for all the design and manufacturing tools required. CAD, surface modelling, simulation, rendering, machining and more are all available under one roof. Autodesk Fusion is a single design and manufacturing platform, hosted in the cloud, that you’ll never have to leave. No string of different software, no emailing files back and forth, no data translation errors – a fusion of all of Autodesk’s technology covering 360 degrees of the design and manufacturing process.
