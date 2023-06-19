Autodesk Fusion: A better way to design and manufacture, together.

Autodesk Fusion is an accessible, proven solution that connects and empowers global design and manufacturing teams to innovate, aspire and solve the problems of tomorrow, today.

Cloud-connected CAD, CAM, CAE and PCB software for everyone

Trusted by millions to engineer, simulate, electrify and manufacture their designs, Autodesk Fusion is a fully extensible cloud solution that bridges the gap between CAD and CAM operations to cover all your needs. Bring your entire team and stakeholders together on a single product design software solution.

Industry leaders rely on Autodesk Fusion

Boost your business output, today.

Engineering to production

Unleash your creativity to design effortlessly by linking mechanical, electronic, generative and surfacing designs to manufacturing.

Rapid concept development

Real design happens when your tools get out of the way. Make the right decisions and take your designs from dream to done.

Data management

Unlock data management functionality and manage design changes at any production stage using pre-built workflows.

From prototype to shop floor

Designing and making requires speed, agility and exploration. At the centre of this vision lies Autodesk Fusion, a cloud environment for design and manufacturing that offers connected workflows for professionals across all industries.

Expanded capabilities with extensive partner ecosystem

We’ve teamed up with leading hardware, software and tooling companies to leverage partner technologies directly in Autodesk Fusion.

Plans and pricing for every business

Flexible purchasing options to meet your current and future needs.

Essentials

Autodesk Fusion 

Integrated cloud-based CAD and CAM software with 2D to 3+2 CAM, 3D printing in plastics and cloud collaboration. 

 

 

 

---/year

Subscribe online

Most Popular

Autodesk Fusion Machining Extension

Unlock advanced CAM programming tools for automated machining, multi-axis milling, part inspection and setup.

 

Bundle and save 10%

 

---/year

Try it free

Best value

Autodesk Fusion for Product Design

Our most sophisticated solution for modelling complicated designs, doing extensive simulation studies, and tracking data across departments and geos.

 

 

---/year

Learn more

FAQ: Make anything with Autodesk Fusion

What does Autodesk Fusion do?

Autodesk Fusion combines CAD, CAM, CAE and PCB tools into a single integrated software solution. Autodesk Fusion enables easy-to-use computer aided design (CAD) to computer aided manufacturing (CAM) workflows for professionals to design and make prototypes from scratch and finalise models to finished products.

What is Autodesk Fusion platform?

Autodesk Fusion is Autodesk’s vision for manufacturing cloud. For decades, manufacturing companies have locked down their processes, making their production as lean and efficient as possible. But with the pandemic, teams who were used to working in person were suddenly distributed. Standalone tools serving standalone departments couldn’t flex to meet everyone’s needs. Today, manufacturing requires tools that are fluid, not rigid. Tools that enable teams to work with agility and with all their stakeholders. Learn more here (US site).

Who uses Autodesk Fusion?

Autodesk Fusion is used by industrial designers, mechanical engineers, electrical and electronics engineers, and CAM programmers in consumer products, construction, architecture, life sciences and automotive industries. Autodesk Fusion is one of the most popular product design tools for engineering professionals in all industries. See what our customers design and make with Autodesk Fusion here.

Why Autodesk Fusion is great for businesses?

When compared to traditional design approaches, Autodesk Fusion customers save more than 75% of engineering time. Here is what they say:

  • “Autodesk Fusion allows me to rapidly develop preliminary concepts. It allows me to resolve the form in 3D and create renderings for presentations 50% faster than existing tools, especially when it came to multiple views and transparent materials.”
  • “My favourite feature is the user experience and the speed...design something and then build it in the space of a day whereas previously it might have taken a week.”
  • “It’s a game-changer for me. I just have more power to take a concept, model it up, and then take it to a CNC machine.”
  • “I love that this software is cloud-based. You can access your work and your team's work anywhere! I love creating models with this programme because it is very easy to sculpt, shape, scale your model. Other programmes make the model very square or not exactly what I was looking for.”

Is Autodesk Fusion worth the money?

A Autodesk Fusion subscription provides an incredible value for businesses of all sizes. Companies can subscribe to Autodesk Fusion online. An annual seat of Autodesk Fusion costs /year (or /month). A subscription to Autodesk Fusion gives users access to all design and 3D modelling tools, a fully-featured CAM, CAE and PCB development platform, as well as extensive collaboration and data management, full 2D documentation and drawings, phone, email and forum support, local and cloud rendering, 16 export file types, 23 import file types, all local and cloud simulation strategies, generative design technology and exclusive access to EAGLE Premium and HSMWorks. But, when it comes to CAD/CAM software (US site), one size never fits all. Sometimes, the software has everything you need to run your business, but there are cases when you may need extra functionality to push your ideas further. Perhaps your job shop or manufacturing department (US site) is expanding and you need access to more complex 5-axis strategies. Or, perhaps you manage a design team and are looking to start exploring new design solutions with generative design. That’s where Autodesk Fusion extensions come in. Autodesk Fusion extensions allow users to unlock advanced capabilities and advanced workflows. With our subscription plans, customers can build their own CAD/CAM/CAE package tailored to their business needs. Check out Autodesk Fusion plans and pricing page https://www.autodesk.com/uk/campaigns/fusion-360/pricing.

When did Autodesk develop Autodesk Fusion ?

Built on more than 40 years of innovation, Autodesk Fusion was announced by Autodesk in 2013 as  “the world's first cloud-based programme designed exclusively for those who want to combine beautiful visual design with great product engineering. After ten years, this vision has broadened, but the objective has not changed. Autodesk Fusion is a one-stop shop for all the design and manufacturing tools required. CAD, surface modelling, simulation, rendering, machining and more are all available under one roof. Autodesk Fusion is a single design and manufacturing platform, hosted in the cloud, that you’ll never have to leave. No string of different software, no emailing files back and forth, no data translation errors – a fusion of all of Autodesk’s technology covering 360 degrees of the design and manufacturing process.

How does Autodesk Fusion compare with other software?

Comparing software side by side? Here is why Autodesk Fusion rates highly amongst customers:​

  • Flexible pay structures means flexible access to tools when you need them
  • You're not locked in at multi-year subscriptions​
  • It's easy to deploy advanced technologies​
  • You have unrestricted access to functionality​
  • Modern experience, quick setup time and intuitive tools allow you to build the product. Not the infrastructure before you build the product.​
  • Cloud-based tools mean you can work on the plane, shop floor or clients office on a laptop, desktop, PC or MAC
  • It's future forward – high younger generation adoption due to ease of use, UX and multi device ability.
See more FAQ