& Construction
Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
& Manufacturing
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
& Entertainment
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
Automate motion capture, camera tracking, alpha masks, and more, so you can spend less time on setup and more time on the story.
Create 3D characters from text or image prompts. Auto-rig them for animation, drive performances with AI mocap, or export for full creative control.
Export characters and 3D scenes to your 3D tools to fine-tune animation, lighting, and camera angles until every detail aligns with your vision.
Record with any camera and upload your video.
Detect actors and apply CG characters from the library or your own assets.
Export AI mocap, camera tracking, full 3D scenes, and more to your preferred 3D tools for refinement.
— Sam Wickert, Director of SoKrispyMedia
— JL Mussi, Independent 3D Artist
—Juan Carlos Galindo, Head of New Technologies at Boxel Studio
– Dean Hughes, Shooter & Editor at Corridor Digital
In its 2025 Next Big Things in Tech awards, Fast Company recognised Autodesk Flow Studio for democratising studio-grade special effects and pioneering innovative technologies that are poised to transform the Media & Entertainment industry.
Access the core tools for free, then unlock more advanced features as your workflow grows. Whether you’re testing a first shot or taking on more demanding, production-ready work, there’s a plan that fits.
Flow Studio is free for eligible post-secondary students (18+), educators, and educational institutions through the Autodesk Education plan. The education plan provides access to Lite features and USD scene export, enabling hands-on exploration of AI-assisted animation, motion capture, and performance-driven 3D workflows.
Access is limited to verified, eligible users and institutions.
Join a growing community of storytellers, 3D artists, and filmmakers using Flow Studio to create, experiment, and level up together.
Join the official Flow Studio community to connect with fellow creators, share your work, and get real-time tips from your peers.
Watch real-world use cases, behind-the-scenes breakdowns, and walkthroughs that show how teams use Flow Studio in production.
Explore articles, updates, and stories that show how Flow Studio is used in real projects.
Powered by Autodesk AI, Flow Studio (formerly Wonder Studio) is a cloud-based, 3D toolset that transforms live-action footage into editable CG scenes without the need for complex setups.
It automatically generates essential export elements such as motion capture data, camera tracking, alpha masks, clean plates and character passes – ready for use in 3D tools like Autodesk Maya, Blender, Unreal and Autodesk 3ds Max via USD.
Flow Studio allows you to tell the stories you’ve always imagined – with AI that’s fast, accessible and fully in your control.
Flow Studio provides a wide range of AI-powered tools designed to speed up your creative process. Key features include: markerless motion capture, Video-to-3D Scene technology and automatic generation of essential elements like camera tracking, clean plates, alpha masks and character passes.
Everything is export-ready for your preferred 3D tools – like Maya, Blender or Unreal – so you can easily refine and build on your work with full creative control.
Some Autodesk AI features do not leverage machine learning and so do not require data for training of the underlying models. When an AI feature does require data for training, Autodesk uses different data sources depending on the feature. You can learn more about whether an Autodesk AI feature relies on machine learning and what data sources are used for training on the feature’s AI transparency card, located within the Trusted AI section of Autodesk’s Trust Center (US Site). Note: Additional transparency cards are coming soon.
Many traditional AI tools can feel like a black box – a one-click solution where you don’t have much control over the outcome. Flow Studio is different. It’s designed to work with you, not just for you. Flow Studio offers controllable, directable AI that puts you in charge. You can guide the process, refine the results and shape the final output so it truly reflects your creative vision. It’s not about pressing a button and hoping for the best – it’s about having the right tools to bring your ideas to life, with AI as your creative enabler.