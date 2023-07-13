Autodesk Education

You've got Fusion 360.
And, we've got inspirational classroom projects and support.

Projects

Challenge your students to build one of our projects and submit to our gallery for a chance to be featured on Autodesk Education social channels.

Moon Lander

Design a Moon Lander

Embark on an interstellar journey: Students can create and personalize a Moon Lander for a flawless classroom landing.

 

Drone

Design a drone for 3D Printing

Let imagination soar: Set a 3D printable micro drone project and ignite your students' passion for flight on their first day back.

 

CAM for Axis 2.5 milling

CAM for Axis 2.5 milling

Elevate your students' skills: Teach CAM for 2.5 Axis Milling, prepare for Autodesk Certification, and get them job ready.

 

Curriculum

Our on-demand courses let you learn, practice, test, and teach skills at your own pace.

Learn Fusion 360 in 90 minutes

Learn Fusion 360 in 90 minutes

Kickstart your CAD knowledge by learning core workflows.

 

Intro to 3D modeling

Intro to 3D modeling

Teach 2D and 3D workflows to conquer new design challenges with Fusion 360.

 

Intro to CAD/CAM

Fusion 360: Intro to CAD/CAM

Show your students the synergy between design and manufacturing.

 

Meet Steve, an Autodesk Certified Instructor

Meet Steve,
an Autodesk Certified Instructor

With a passion for design and engineering, I switched from a 17-year engineering career to teaching, to help others develop these skills. After 13 years as an educator at a Comprehensive School, I got interested in software training after introducing Autodesk software there, and so I became an Autodesk Certified Instructor (ACI).

As an ACI, I travel across the region, sharing my expertise through interactive group training sessions. Hands-on practice with real-world projects helps educators integrate Fusion 360 into their programs with confidence. 

—Steve Taylor, Technical Trainer, 3DGBIRE

Connect with an Autodesk Certified Instructor – at no cost to you – to quickly learn Fusion 360 software for your classroom. Our credentialed professionals are recognized for their exceptional instructional skills and product mastery that meets industry standards. Get high-quality, ready-to-use Fusion 360 learning pathways and projects that make it easier to teach CAD/CAM/CAE and engineering concepts in new and innovative ways.

This offer is available to secondary educators in the US and UK and post-secondary educators in the US, UK, IN, DE and JP who are teaching engineering, manufacturing or machining.  Requests are subject to availability, and determined by Autodesk.  Offer is fulfilled by an applicable Autodesk Learning Partner. 

Fusion 360 tips and techniques

Fusion 360 tips and techniques

Get your classroom up and running fast. Make the most of Fusion 360 with these handy tips and shortcuts to help your students' creativity soar to new heights.