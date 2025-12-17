Rethink what's possible with AI

See how Autodesk and construction industry leaders are applying AI to improve decision-making, mitigate risk, and protect margins.

Autodesk AI leadership report showing blueprint-style grid with microchip illustration and title: The blueprint of an AI leader.

5 ways AECO leaders stay ahead with AI

Autodesk research reveals how top-performing firms are using AI to outpace their competitors across key business areas. See what sets them apart and how you can follow their lead.

How top performers compare

87%

Achieve superior performance from digital transformation, compared with 53% of non-AI firms.

77%

Are better prepared for the future, compared with 48% of companies yet to adopt AI.

81%

See greater growth prospects, compared with 55% of companies lacking AI integration.

*View data source
*Hide data source

Stats from the AI blueprint

Autodesk e-book cover titled: Understanding AI in Construction, featuring a construction worker on a rooftop with a tablet, modern architectural details, and abstract design elements.

How AI adoption drives better business outcomes

AI is transforming how construction firms work. It helps teams to prevent costly issues before they arise, automate workflows for higher-value work, cut costs and time through optimized resource use, and strengthen forecasting and margins through data-driven decisions. Discover how this shift is driving greater efficiency, stronger performance, and safer, more sustainable project outcomes.

The benefits of AI in construction

Greater efficiency

AI automates time-consuming tasks like scheduling, quantity takeoffs, and reporting, helping teams work faster, reduce rework, and focus on higher-value activities that drive productivity. 

Stronger performance

With predictive analytics and data-driven insights, AI empowers smarter decisions that improve forecasting, protect margins, and enhance project delivery across every phase. 

Safer projects

AI helps to identify and mitigate risks early through real-time monitoring and predictive models, reducing incidents, improving safety compliance, and protecting workers on site. 

Sustainable outcomes

From minimizing waste to optimizing materials and energy use, AI supports greener building practices and enables more sustainable, cost-effective construction.

Real AI projects. Real results.

An overhead shot of BAM Ireland’s Brewery Quarter student dormitory project in Cork, Ireland.

RISK REDUCTION

Improving safety with AI & BIM

By embracing AI and digital tools to improve decision-making, BAM Ireland benefits from more efficient workflows, stronger collaboration, and reduced risk, including a 20% boost in on-site quality and safety.

Read customer story (US site)
An overhead shot of the UI for Converge's ConcreteDNA app, which brings together wireless sensors, AI, and building information models (BIM) to create predictive digital twins built on Autodesk Platform Services.

SUSTAINABLE SAVINGS

Cutting cost and carbon with AI

See how Converge’s ConcreteDNA solution harnesses AI, the cloud, and wireless sensors to eliminate guesswork and waste, and inform more sustainable design mixes that hold less embodied carbon.

Read customer story (US site)

Building the future with AI

See how the Autodesk Research Futures Group is applying AI, robotics, and generative design to tackle the industry’s toughest challenges. This research looks ahead to how emerging technologies could transform the way you design and build tomorrow.

Discover what AI can do for your business