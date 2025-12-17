& Construction
Autodesk research reveals how top-performing firms are using AI to outpace their competitors across key business areas. See what sets them apart and how you can follow their lead.
Achieve superior performance from digital transformation, compared with 53% of non-AI firms.
Are better prepared for the future, compared with 48% of companies yet to adopt AI.
See greater growth prospects, compared with 55% of companies lacking AI integration.
AI is transforming how construction firms work. It helps teams to prevent costly issues before they arise, automate workflows for higher-value work, cut costs and time through optimized resource use, and strengthen forecasting and margins through data-driven decisions. Discover how this shift is driving greater efficiency, stronger performance, and safer, more sustainable project outcomes.
AI automates time-consuming tasks like scheduling, quantity takeoffs, and reporting, helping teams work faster, reduce rework, and focus on higher-value activities that drive productivity.
With predictive analytics and data-driven insights, AI empowers smarter decisions that improve forecasting, protect margins, and enhance project delivery across every phase.
AI helps to identify and mitigate risks early through real-time monitoring and predictive models, reducing incidents, improving safety compliance, and protecting workers on site.
From minimizing waste to optimizing materials and energy use, AI supports greener building practices and enables more sustainable, cost-effective construction.
RISK REDUCTION
By embracing AI and digital tools to improve decision-making, BAM Ireland benefits from more efficient workflows, stronger collaboration, and reduced risk, including a 20% boost in on-site quality and safety.
SUSTAINABLE SAVINGS
See how Converge’s ConcreteDNA solution harnesses AI, the cloud, and wireless sensors to eliminate guesswork and waste, and inform more sustainable design mixes that hold less embodied carbon.
See how the Autodesk Research Futures Group is applying AI, robotics, and generative design to tackle the industry’s toughest challenges. This research looks ahead to how emerging technologies could transform the way you design and build tomorrow.